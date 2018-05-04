Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

by Mafu Sithabile
5 hrs ago | Views
Adv Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T/Alliance) has come under attack for addressing Zimbabweans in England, UK, in Shona.

Some MDC-T supporters who attended the gathering criticised the young leader for failing to address them in a language that is "not understood by the majority or the minority even."

One Zola Ncube said on Facebook: "I really don't understand how some educated politicians who have so many degrees to their name can address people in Shona or any language thats not understood by the majority or the minority even.

"What does it take to arrange an interpreter. UChamisa comes all the way to the UK, to address people in Shona, what about those speakers of other languages who attended the rally.

"I think that's being damn right disrespectful to those people attending the rally."

Another MDC-T supporter who wrote to Bulawayo24.com said "Chamisa's message was lost because people spent all night on chat rooms and Facebook  live complaining."

However, Chamisa took to Twitter to thank all Zimbabwean in that country for attending the MDC Alliance Bedford UK rally.

"Thank you Zimbabweans in the UK.I am humbled by the number of Zimbabweans who attended our Bedford UK rally.The entire area was packed!The British police had to be called in to escort us coz the people couldn't let us leave the venue out of genuine love," reads his tweet.



Source - Midlands Province
