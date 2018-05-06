Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

by BBC
3 hrs ago | Views
A nonagenarian Mahathir Mohamad at 92 has shocked the world after he won the Malaysian election, making him the world's oldest elected leader.

The 92 year old who won victory in Malaysia's bitterly fought election is a former PM who came out of retirement and defected to the opposition to take on his one-time protégé Najib Razak, beset by corruption allegations.

His historic win has ousted the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which has been in power since independence in 1957.
Jubilant Mahathir supporters filled the streets as the victory became clear.

Mr Najib has said he will "accept the verdict of the people", but correspondents say a smooth transition to power is not a given after such a major political upheaval.

No single party within the coalition won a majority, so technically it now rests with Malaysia's king to decide who forms a government.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - BBC

Comments

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

Ml320cdi 2007

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Woodville 1 acre

Web design company in patna

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Bulawayo stand wanted


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

37 mins ago | 339 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

56 mins ago | 344 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

1 hr ago | 396 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

1 hr ago | 554 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

1 hr ago | 586 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

1 hr ago | 911 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

2 hrs ago | 1955 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

2 hrs ago | 3056 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

3 hrs ago | 690 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 2563 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

4 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

4 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

4 hrs ago | 801 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

4 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

4 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

4 hrs ago | 1621 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

5 hrs ago | 6046 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

5 hrs ago | 967 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

6 hrs ago | 1168 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

6 hrs ago | 1150 Views

NPF launch flops

6 hrs ago | 1435 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

6 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

6 hrs ago | 945 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

6 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

6 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

6 hrs ago | 1481 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

6 hrs ago | 892 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

6 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

6 hrs ago | 771 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days