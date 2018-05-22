Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Maduro expels US envoy

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Nicolas Maduro ordered the expulsion of the top US diplomat in Venezuela following a new round of sanctions imposed by Washington over his re-election.

Maduro announced the move in a nationally televised speech on Tuesday after being officially proclaimed the winner of Sunday's election.

"The empire doesn't dominate us here," Maduro said, giving charge d'affaires Todd Robinson and his deputy Brian Naranjo 48 hours to leave the country. "We've had enough of your conspiring."

He accused the pair of trying to sabotage Venezuela's presidential election by pressuring several anti-government presidential candidates not to compete in the race.

Maduro referred to Naranjo as the head of the CIA in Venezuela.

The election was boycotted by the main opposition parties and widely criticised by the international community. Most opposition parties decided not to participate after officials blocked their most popular leaders from competing.

Maduro won 68 percent of the vote, but 52 percent of voters did not cast ballots – a historic abstention rate.

The White House branded the vote a "sham", and US President Donald Trump issued an executive order limiting Venezuela's ability to sell state assets, heightening pressure on Maduro's cash-strapped government.

In his speech on Tuesday, Maduro angrily rejected the US move saying he repudiates "all the sanctions that are sought against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, because they harm it, they generate suffering for the people of Venezuela".

He added: "We will present evidence to the country of the conspiracy in the military field of the United States charge d'affaires and his embassy, of the conspiracy in the economic field and of the conspiracy in the political field."

There was no immediate reaction from Robinson or the US embassy in Caracas.

Washington and Caracas have not exchanged ambassadors since 2010.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Al Jazeera

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Local company to print ballot papers

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

7 mins ago | 53 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

11 mins ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

13 mins ago | 19 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

14 mins ago | 49 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

59 mins ago | 782 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

1 hr ago | 913 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

1 hr ago | 737 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

1 hr ago | 605 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

1 hr ago | 552 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

1 hr ago | 450 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

1 hr ago | 110 Views

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 81 Views

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Matanga warns cops

1 hr ago | 238 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Machete attackers target students

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

9 hrs ago | 1224 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

12 hrs ago | 2135 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

16 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

16 hrs ago | 3207 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

16 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 2763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days