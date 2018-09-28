Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / International

US pressures Zimbabwe govt to changes laws restricting media freedom and anti-govt protests

by Sithabile Mafu
28 Sep 2018 at 08:24hrs | Views
The United States is pressing Zimbabwe to change laws restricting media freedom and anti-government protests, the U.S.'s top diplomat for Africa told Reuters on Wednesday amid calls by the country's new leader for U.S. sanctions to be lifted.

Tibor Nagy, who was recently sworn in as U.S. assistant secretary of state for Africa said that the Zimbabweans absolutely understand exactly the U.S. point of view.

The laws Nagy referred to include the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, which restricts media freedoms and bars foreign correspondents from working in Zimbabwe full time. The other is the Public Order and Security Act, which is used by the security agencies to prohibit anti-government protests and arrest pro-opposition activists.

Said Nagy:

"The Zimbabweans are being very positive what they are going to be doing, including that they have a legal process on how to enact measures. Taking action on those two (laws) would send a signal … to investors.Zimbabwe could go very, very quickly to a middle income status with positive leadership and positive steps, both on opening the political space and also opening up economic fairness."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Bmw x5 on sale

Business properties to rent

Toyota corolla on sale

For sale is photocopying machine

Maxi dresses on sale

Size 16rims on sale

For sale is baby prep kit

Samsung galaxy note 10.1


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

45 mins ago | 132 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 850 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 541 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 867 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 645 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7156 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 785 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1047 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 815 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8310 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days