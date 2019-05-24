Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

May to resign as UK prime minister

by Staff Reporter
24 May 2019 at 10:30hrs | Views
UK prime minister Theresa May has said she will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister.

In an emotional statement in Downing Street Mrs May said she had "done my best" to honour the 2016 EU referendum result.

It would remain a matter of "deep regret" that she had been unable to deliver Brexit, she added.

But a new PM was "in the best interests of the country".

Source - BBC

