News / International
May to resign as UK prime minister
24 May 2019 at 10:30hrs | Views
UK prime minister Theresa May has said she will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister.
In an emotional statement in Downing Street Mrs May said she had "done my best" to honour the 2016 EU referendum result.
It would remain a matter of "deep regret" that she had been unable to deliver Brexit, she added.
But a new PM was "in the best interests of the country".
Source - BBC