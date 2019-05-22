Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

News / International

by Mandla Ndlovu

Business Insider has reported that the former King of Belgium 84-year-old King Albert II has been ordered to submit a DNA sample for paternity tests demanded by a woman who says she is his daughter or pay 5,000 euros (US$5,586) a day if he fails to do so.The embattled is challenging the order to take paternity tests but has grudgingly submitted his DNA under a condition that the results are strictly confidential until the court rules on his challenge against taking the test.The case between Albert and the Belgian artist Delphine Boel, 51, has been dragging for more than ten years.The artist Boel claims she is not after the King’s money but just recognition that the former king is her father.