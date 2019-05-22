Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

by Mandla Ndlovu
46 secs ago | Views
Business Insider has reported that the former King of Belgium 84-year-old King Albert II  has been ordered to submit a DNA sample for paternity tests demanded by a woman who says she is his daughter or pay 5,000 euros (US$5,586) a day if he fails to do so.

The embattled is challenging the order to take paternity tests but has grudgingly submitted his DNA under a condition that the results are strictly confidential until the court rules on his challenge against taking the test.

The case between Albert and the Belgian artist Delphine Boel, 51, has been dragging for more than ten years.

The artist Boel claims she is not after the King’s money but just recognition that the former king is her father.


Source - Byo24News/ Business Insider

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

46 mins ago | 173 Views

Africa's greatest resource is its young people

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Reliving Gukurahundi and need for reparations

1 hr ago | 69 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

1 hr ago | 607 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

2 hrs ago | 1410 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

2 hrs ago | 620 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

3 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 969 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

5 hrs ago | 1954 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

5 hrs ago | 3964 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

5 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

6 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

6 hrs ago | 2553 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

6 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

6 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

6 hrs ago | 869 Views

Funding for Zimbabwe's healthcare now dire

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

'Date My Friend' earmarked for ZTV

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

6 hrs ago | 885 Views

Logistical nightmare cast doubt on MDC congress credibility

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

6 hrs ago | 900 Views

MDC MPs face fresh charges

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

US foreign policy prefers Kenya

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Court revises Boka's US$50 000 adultery damages compensation

6 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo business entity

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

7 hrs ago | 491 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 706 Views

Call for imposition of sanctions by Zimbabwean citizens unconstitutional

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

TV show to call out 'sex pests'

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chamisa has no capacity, says Coltart

7 hrs ago | 1807 Views

8 months ban for fatal crash driver

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards organisers accept Oskido's rejection

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Widow, stepson lock horns over Zvinavashe estate

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Police arrest kidnap & rape couple

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

US, China and Italian companies shortlisted for Batoka project

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Government speaks on fuel price

15 hrs ago | 6018 Views

Teachers to go on strike

16 hrs ago | 6244 Views

Mnangagwa pays for Didymus Mutasa's debts?

16 hrs ago | 9738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days