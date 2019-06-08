Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Man jailed for marrying and having sex with his daughter

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 secs ago | Views
A man has been jailed for having sex with his wife - who is also his daughter.

According to US media reports, Travis Fieldgrove freely admitted he had been having sex with a woman who was both his wife and his daughter.

He has been convicted on incest charges and put behind bars for two years after striking up the relationship with his long-lost daughter, who had managed to track him down.

The 40-year-old was ordered to have no contact with Samantha Kershner, 21, the Omaha Herald reports.

The pair were married on October 1 in Hastings, Nebraska.

According to Kershner's report given to police, she and Fieldgrove first made contact approximately three years ago after she asked her mother to put her in touch with the father she never knew. The mother arranged a meeting, and Fieldgrove and Kershner soon entered into a father-daughter relationship.

And though neither Fieldgrove nor Kershner has commented much on how and when the relationship turned romantic and sexual, they've admitted that they had sex (apparently for the first time) on September 10, 2018. Then, on October 1, they were married.

Court documents show that police first spoke to Fieldgrove and Kershner about their relationship in September after receiving a tip from Kershner's mother. Both parties soon admitted that the relationship was romantic and sexual, though they each said they believed they weren't actually father and daughter at first.

Whether this was a lie told to police remains unclear. Either way, DNA tests have since confirmed that they are indeed father and daughter.

The two were then arrested in January and further details quickly came to light.

Fieldgrove, for one, told authorities that he initially didn't believe he was truly Kershner's father because his name was not on her birth certificate. He has since said that he regrets the entire affair and feels embarrassed while his attorney has said that he suffers from a brain injury and is not a "high-functioning" person.



Source - Online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

9 mins ago | 5 Views

You won't see heaven because of stonyeni - Chamisa

11 mins ago | 43 Views

Chamisa, Khupe meet at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

36 mins ago | 416 Views

Chamisa pleads with Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwean cameraman and muso shot dead in SA

49 mins ago | 321 Views

Prices to start falling next month, claims Mthuli Ncube

50 mins ago | 459 Views

10 lawyers barred from practising

52 mins ago | 453 Views

Kereke seeks audience with judge president

53 mins ago | 212 Views

ZRP impounds 5 000 unregistered vehicles

54 mins ago | 283 Views

Mawarire attacks Apostle Chiwenga

55 mins ago | 911 Views

JUST IN: Apostle Chiwenga speaks out...says it was an assasination

4 hrs ago | 10536 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps his scarf

4 hrs ago | 6577 Views

ZESA load shedding moves to Stage 2

5 hrs ago | 4354 Views

Bogus cop nabbed after stealing a reed mat

5 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

5 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

6 hrs ago | 10248 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

6 hrs ago | 1142 Views

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

7 hrs ago | 2100 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

7 hrs ago | 6458 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

7 hrs ago | 4566 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2107 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

8 hrs ago | 3406 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

9 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

10 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

10 hrs ago | 2320 Views

UK to end contribution to climate change by 2050

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

10 hrs ago | 1182 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

10 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

10 hrs ago | 3909 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

10 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

10 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

10 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

10 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Bread shortages loom

11 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

11 hrs ago | 881 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

11 hrs ago | 972 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

11 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

11 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

11 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

11 hrs ago | 991 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

11 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

11 hrs ago | 954 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days