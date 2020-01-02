Latest News Editor's Choice


Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Hossein Salami, leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard made a pledge before a crowd in a central square in Kerman to "set ablaze" places supported by the US.


His vow mirrored the demands of top Iranian officials as well as mourners across Iran, demanding retaliation against the US.

Salami praised Soleimani's exploits and said as a martyr, he represented an even greater threat to Iran's enemies.

"We will take revenge. We will ablaze where they like," Salami said, drawing the cries of "Death to Israel!" from the crowd.

Israel is a longtime regional foe of Iran.

Source - Aljazeera.com

