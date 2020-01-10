BREAKING: UK snubs Zimbabwe on London investment conference

News / International

by Staff Reporter

The United Kingdom did not invite Zimbabwe to the UK-Africa Investment Summit to be held in London on 20 January in what analysts say is a collapse of diplomatic relations between the two countries.UK based economics and political analyst Professor Steve Hanke said the UK snub shoes that Zimbabwe is not open for business."On January 20, the UK will host the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. Zimbabwe was not invited."Is Zimbabwe open for business? No! Without strong property rights and public safety, foreign investment is impossible to come by," said Prof Hanke.The UK is credited for facilitating the coup that removed the late former President Robert Mugabe from power in November 2017.Despite helping President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the helm of the government, rekations with the two countries collapsed when Zimbabwe failed to implement political and security reforms.