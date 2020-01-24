Latest News Editor's Choice


US Ambassador to Botswana defends sanctions against Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
10 secs ago | Views
THE United States Ambassador to Botswana Craig Lewis Cloud has defended sanctions against Zimbabwe saying they were targeted at officials abusing human rights and the rule of law.

In a meeting with Sadc executive secretary on Stergomena Tax on Tuesday to discuss the sanctions against Zimbabwe, Cloud said his country is one f the biggest supporters of Zimbabwe in terms of aid since its Independence.

"Today Ambassador Cloud and Dr Tax discussed the root causes of U.S. sanctions in Zimbabwe, namely human rights abuses and anti-democratic efforts," said the US Embassy in Botswana.

"Ambassador Cloud explained to Dr Tax that the US remains the largest bilateral donor to Zimbabwe, providing well over $3 billion in support since independence. Ambassador Cloud and Dr Tax also discussed how failed economic policies and corruption have created the current economic crisis in Zimbabwe. #ItsNotSanctions."

Tax thanked the Ambassador for the meeting.

"Thank you, Your Excellency Ambassador Cloud, for visiting the Secretariat and for the extensive discussion on impacts of sanction on the economy of Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans; and the need to walk the talk in supporting the ongoing political and economic reforms in Zimbabwe," she said.

Sadc countries in 2018 resolved to support Zimbabwe in the campaign for the removal of sanctions imposed by Western countries at the turn of the millennium.

Source - Byo24News

