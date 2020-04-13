Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Brexit Boris Johnson thanks New Zealand nurse

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 09:30hrs | Views
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital in London on Sunday, having been admitted a week ago and spending several days in intensive care.

He posted a video thanking the National Health Service (NHS), saying it "has saved my life, no question".

Johnson thanked several staff directly, among them "Jenny from Invercargill" in New Zealand for staying by his side when things "could have gone either way".

It didn't take long for media in New Zealand to speak to the nurse's family - her parents say they are "absolutely astounded and exceptionally proud" that their daughter has been recognised for her efforts.

Jenny McGee is in her 30s and has been working in London for about nine years.

Her mother told stuff.co.nz that her daughter had not told her she was nursing Johnson until the news became public - and even then only said that they had lots of chats.

She also told her mother all staff at St Thomas' Hospital were "absolutely exhausted" at the moment.

Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 824 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 236 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 149 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2166 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3080 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2768 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3651 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6254 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9777 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2512 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2308 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5129 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5634 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2874 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days