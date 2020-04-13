Brexit Boris Johnson thanks New Zealand nurse

News / International

by Staff reporter

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital in London on Sunday, having been admitted a week ago and spending several days in intensive care.He posted a video thanking the National Health Service (NHS), saying it "has saved my life, no question".Johnson thanked several staff directly, among them "Jenny from Invercargill" in New Zealand for staying by his side when things "could have gone either way".It didn't take long for media in New Zealand to speak to the nurse's family - her parents say they are "absolutely astounded and exceptionally proud" that their daughter has been recognised for her efforts.Jenny McGee is in her 30s and has been working in London for about nine years.Her mother told stuff.co.nz that her daughter had not told her she was nursing Johnson until the news became public - and even then only said that they had lots of chats.She also told her mother all staff at St Thomas' Hospital were "absolutely exhausted" at the moment.