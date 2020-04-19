Latest News Editor's Choice


UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

by Mandla Ndlovu
The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is set to begin testing a potential Coronavirus on Thursday.

Over 500 healthy people between the ages of 18 and 55 will take part in the first phase of the trial. It's hoped the vaccine will be ready by September.

According to the British media, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK was at the forefront of the global effort to produce a vaccine, and was investing in manufacturing capacity to ensure any successful candidate could be made available to the public as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, South African virologist Professor Van Dijk says everyone will be infected with Coronavirus.

"It's here to stay and circulate from now on. Everyone will be exposed to it at some point. The later, the better, because in a year or two we already know a lot more and there may already be effective antivirals that can be used."



Source - Byo24News

