Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The United Kingdom Guardian newspaper investigative army has unearthed the identity of the man behind a voice note that has been widely circulating on social media claiming the Coronavirus is linked to the deadly Coronavirus.

The said recording is of a man claiming to be a former Vodafone executive warning the public that the coronavirus pandemic is cover for a global plot to install 5G mobile phone masts, track the world's population through vaccines, and then destroy human society as we know it.

The Guardian reports that the man is actually Jonathon James, a Pastor based in Luton a large town situated in the south east of England.

Jonathon James is also reported to be Zimbabwe People First Economic advisor Jonathon. The party was founded on 10 April 2015 by its current President Maxwell Zeb Shumba.

In the said recording, James is heard saying, "It has nothing to do with biological warfare but is our bodies reacting to radiofrequency radiation. They are using coronavirus to try to hide the fact that people are dying from the 5G frequency.

"The coronavirus is not what's killing people, it is clearly, categorically, unequivocally proven that the radio frequencies we are being exposed to are killing the people. God has blessed me with the ability to bring disparate pieces of information together that puts the puzzle together and makes sense of it."


In the recording he suggests that Bill Gates is involved in a plot to produce coronavirus vaccinations that will contain computer chips to track individuals, a move he claims will ultimately herald the destruction of society.


Guardian also reported that Vodafone said while James had worked for the company, he was hired for a sales position in 2014 at a time when 5G was not a priority for the company and was unlikely to be in his remit. They said he ultimately left Vodafone after less than a year.

The paper contacted James who said, he, "was absolutely shocked that somewhat private message to a dedicated small community went viral and [was] ubiquitously covered [on] various social media platforms".



Source - Byo24News/Guardian

