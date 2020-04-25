News / International
South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus
8 hrs ago | Views
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to support the Islamic Republic of Iran in its fight against the deadly Coronavirus that has killed 5 000 people in the middle east country.
"Earlier today I had a most wonderful conversation with His Excellency President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Like many countries across the world, the coronavirus has had a devastating impact on #Iran and has caused serious damage to their economy." Ramaphosa said in a statement on Tuesday. "To date, more than 5000 people have lost their lives in that country. We pledge our support to Iran during this time and send our most sincere condolences to the government and people of Iran."
Ramaphosa added that the two leaders agreed to share knowledge on how to fight the virus.
"HE President Rouhani and I have agreed to expand collaboration and knowledge sharing between our two countries. We have also pledged to deepen economic cooperation, particularly between small businesses. Iran has expressed its appreciation for South Africa's support at the United Nations. Iran continues to battle under crushing economic sanctions which are impeding its ability to import much needed medical supplies and foodstuffs.
"I believe that it is extremely unfortunate that at a perilous time like this, when people are dying and when we should all be working together, sanctions are still enforced. This should be a time of solidarity and compassion. This is the time for world leaders to demonstrate that they care about putting the lives of ordinary people above geopolitical interests."
"Earlier today I had a most wonderful conversation with His Excellency President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Like many countries across the world, the coronavirus has had a devastating impact on #Iran and has caused serious damage to their economy." Ramaphosa said in a statement on Tuesday. "To date, more than 5000 people have lost their lives in that country. We pledge our support to Iran during this time and send our most sincere condolences to the government and people of Iran."
Ramaphosa added that the two leaders agreed to share knowledge on how to fight the virus.
"I believe that it is extremely unfortunate that at a perilous time like this, when people are dying and when we should all be working together, sanctions are still enforced. This should be a time of solidarity and compassion. This is the time for world leaders to demonstrate that they care about putting the lives of ordinary people above geopolitical interests."
Source - Byo24News