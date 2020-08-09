Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

News / International

by Mandla Ndlovu

International media has reported that a sample of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.According to America's CNN, the coronavirus was detected Wednesday on a surface sample taken from a batch of chicken wings during screening of imported frozen food in Longgang district of Shenzhen.The World Health Organisation is on record saying the risk of getting the virus from food one cooks or from handling and consuming food from restaurants and takeout or drive-thru meals is thought to be very low.Although some people who work in food production and processing facilities have gotten COVID-19, there is no evidence of the virus spreading to consumers through the food or packaging that workers in these facilities may have handled, WHO said in a statement recently.