Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 Aug 2020 at 09:14hrs | Views
The Tanzanian government has deployed its Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces Southern Brigade to launch a manhunt in the forests in regions that border Mozambique.

The army was deployed to deal with the Islamic insurgency in that area.The operation will be launched from Luagala Village, Mbinga District.

"There are criminals in these forests and we have come here to work. We shall start with Ruvuma after that we shall go to Mtwara and then Lindi because there are people carrying out criminal activities and they are in these forests," The Head of operations was quoted by the media saying.

In May, the Taznanian government announced that it was dispatching troops to Tanzania's border with Mozambique to boost security after insurgents launched attacks in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

Since October 2017, Islamist terrorists who call themselves Ansar al-Sunna, have staged raids and destroyed villages across several districts in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. Several of the terrorists who have been detained, including leading figures, have turned out to be Tanzanian nationals.



Source - Byo24News

