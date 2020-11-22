CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

News / International

by Agencies

CMG International Media Group has announced a two-day ZAA Virtual Summit penciled for 26 and 27 November, to create an engagement platform for diaspora home-based stakeholders.The online event, in partnership with WorldRemit, is aimed at finding solutions and sharing ideas on various disciplines and industries and registration can be made on http://www.zimachievers.com/summit/.The summit will run under the theme; Promoting critical conversation between the diaspora and home-based communities for collaboration and sustainable development."The ZAA has been celebrating Zimbabwean achievers for ten years and constantly encouraging collaborations and synergies between all Zimbabwean communities around the world. We are delighted to methodically engage as we seek to empower each other and in turn improve our prospects as a country," said Conrad Mwanza of CMG International."The prevailing situation around the world signals a radical shift in the general way of things. It presents new challenges as well as new opportunities for our communities. The ability to adapt and improve on the old ways while innovatively discovering new things is a dynamic that is within our people. ZAA Virtual Summit seeks to bring those ideas on one table."The virtual summit will be split into different sessions steered by a moderator and panellists. There will be exchanges on different disciplines such as business and leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, youth, music, real estate, and science & technology, among others.CMG International also said that they will note sustainable recommendations and incubate community ideas from the summit to effect positive change at the individual, community, and national levels.The summit sponsorship is the latest in a series of community initiatives embarked on by WorldRemit (https://wrm.app.link/zaa2020), with the international money transfer company supporting several local causes.Some of the speakers and panellists include philanthropist and social entrepreneur Tanya Masiyiwa who has a remarkable record as a business executive. Tanya is also renowned for championing global community building through initiatives such as edtech start-up Simba Education, STAR Leadership Academy, Asheshi Foundation and most notably HigherLife Foundation where she heads the Office of Design and Innovation.Universal Music Group executive Sipho Dhlamini, who is the Managing Director for South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa will also share insights at the summit. An industry veteran, Dhlamini has wide experience at running international record labels, artist management and established studios around the world. He also produced the acclaimed opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and related events among his achievements in a glittering career.Inventor of the driverless car Will Sachiti, Multiple Global Award Winner Dr Hazel Herrington, Sony ATV Africa A&R Manager Munya Chanetsa, musician Tamy Moyo and Canada based real estate investors and authors Zeb and Colleen Tsikira, among others, will also speak at the event.