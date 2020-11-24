Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Fraudster 'Mazibuko' granted fifty thousand rand bail for fraud

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MPUMALANGA - Osfael Vusimuzi Mazibuko (53) appeared before the Serious Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Monday 23 November 2020 after he was arrested on the 18 November 2020 on a warrant of arrest for Sunnyside fraud case by members of the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Pretoria.

It is alleged that in March 2017 the accused fraudulently submitted false tax clearance certificate as well as false documents to Construction Development Industrial Board (DCIB) to upgrade his company grading. The accused appeared in court on the same day and he was remanded in custody with a postponement to the 23 November 2020 for formal bail application.

During October 2020, the case was opened at Pretoria Central regarding Mazibuko's citizenship in the country and the case was handed over to Mpumalanga Hawks Serious Commercial Crime investigation for further investigation. The accused was charged on the 20 November 2020 for Fraud.

Mazibuko appeared in Court on Monday 23 November 2020 whereby the case was combined with the Sunnyside matter for the purpose of a formal bail application. The accused was granted R50 000-00 with strict conditions.

The case was postponed to 12 February 2021 for further investigation.

The Provincial Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the multidisciplinary approach by members of the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Gauteng and Mpumalanga with the assistance of the Department of Home Affairs in fighting against fraud. The Directorate for Priority Crime is mandated to prevent, combat and investigate offences amongst them fraud with due diligence.


Source - www.saps.gov.za

