Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

China slams US' terrible human rights record

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
China published its annual US human rights situation report on Wednesday at a time when the US-led ideological battle against China has intensified, mainly over Xinjiang and other domestic issues.

By highlighting the COVID-19 turning into a human tragedy, disorder in American democracy vividly reflected in the Capitol riots, and recent growing discrimination against ethnic minorities including Asian-Americans, China slammed the US' terrible human rights record, which makes its remarks on other countries' human rights situation pure "hypocrisy and double standards."

In seven major chapters, the 15,000-word report started with the now well-known line "I can't breathe!" made by George Floyd, an African-American, before he died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck, sparking a national outcry. However, the most striking deterioration in the human rights situation amid COVID-19 in the US was due to a failure of governance, the report said.

The epidemic went out of control and turned into a human tragedy due to the US government's reckless responses, it noted. By the end of February 2021, the US, home to less than 5 percent of the world's population, accounted for more than a quarter of the world's confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly one-fifth of global deaths from the disease. More than 500,000 Americans lost their lives due to the deadly virus.  

Compared with previous reports, this year's report highlights China's definitions of human rights, which put human life and health as a priority, Chang Jian, director of the Research Center for Human Rights at Tianjin-based Nankai University who is one of the report's drafters, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

It offsets previous definitions of human rights dominated by US-led Western society which stressed merely respect to human rights while making little actions. However, after having gone through the COVID-19 pandemic, people in the world began to realize that China has not only respected, but more importantly, safeguarded human rights with active actions, Chang said.  

China usually issues the annual report on the US human rights situation in response to the US' annual reports on human rights practices issued by the US Department of State every year. But this year, in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the Chinese government took the initiative in issuing its report first, given the increased human rights violations in the US due to chaotic pandemic control and prevention measures, the arrogance and irresponsibility of the country's leaders, growing political polarization, record-high levels of discrimination, hate crimes and gun violence, according to the experts who drafted the report.

US problems


The Report on Human Rights Violations in the US in 2020. Graphic: GT

Issuing this report is not to interfere in the US internal affairs, it is like at the UN Human Rights Council every country can evaluate another country's human rights situation. Why have we become outspoken on this matter? Li Xiaojun, director for publicity at the Bureau of Human Rights Affairs of the State Council Information Office,  said at a press conference for unveiling the report on Wednesday.

"We welcome other countries to comment on our human rights situation in a constructive manner. However, US makes some comments on China's human rights issues based on lies and rumors, in an attempt to fulfill its geopolitical goals, which is not acceptable," Li said.

Li Yunlong, a professor with the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, echoed Li Xiaojun's view. Li Yunlong said at the press conference that the US likes to point a finger at other countries on human rights, but ignores its own problems including rising gun violence with gun sales and shootings hitting a new record in 2020.

More than 41,500 people died by gun violence in 2020 nationwide in the US, an average of more than 110 a day, which is a record, the report said, citing data from Gun Violence Archive. There were 592 mass shootings nationwide, an average of more than 1.6 a day.


People who were inside the King Soopers supermarket come out of the store with their hands on their heads escorted by police and SWAT members after a mass shooting on Monday in Boulder, Colorado, US. The gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer who responded to the shooting. Photo: VCG
Just on Monday, a new shooting incident took place in Colorado, causing the deaths of at least 10 people, even as the Atlanta shootings - with eight deaths - were still haunting the nation.

Americans bought 23 million guns in 2020 against the backdrop of an out-of-control epidemic, accompanied by racial justice protests and election-related conflicts, a surge of 64 percent from 2019, according to the report.

'Well-timed' for new definitions

The report also came out in the midst of an intensive US-led sanctions war against China on human rights, as Washington ganged up with its allies including the European Union, the UK and Canada in imposing punitive measures on Beijing with the pretext of the so-called human rights abuses in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In response to such reckless and unilateral actions, China responded with firm countermeasures, slamming EU individuals and entities that have spread rumors and lies about Xinjiang.

"The report shows China is breaking the West's monopoly on human rights discourse and is redefining the international discourse with solid facts and data," Chang said.

As the battle between China and US-led allies on human rights issues has become more intensive recently, China fully demonstrated its own interpretation of the human rights issue by issuing a joint statement with Russia on Tuesday, denouncing the politicization of the human rights issue while using the issue as a tool to interfere in other countries' internal affairs and playing out double standards.

On Tuesday, China and Russia issued a joint statement, condemning the practice of "politicizing human rights issues" and "interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states under the pretext of 'promoting democracy.'"

Some observers considered that a major reason behind the serious turmoil and even fragmentation of the current international system was that Washington, along with its major allies, have defined human rights and democracy with a set of values that can be used as leverage to consolidate Western hegemony with the US as its center. They use this tactic to impact the governance of developing countries like China, and the US even attacks these countries as part of their strategic games.

China has never gone against the world's core definition of human rights, but has developed and enriched the definitions, and China's redefinition is expected to become a major force in restoring international discourse, Chang said.

When the US-led Western public opinion criticized China on the so-called genocide in Xinjiang, we should keep in mind the US was the one that has carried out systematic ethnic cleansing and massacres of Indians in history. And American Indians still live like second-class citizens today and their rights have been trampled on. For example, some live in low-income communities in the US, suffer higher rates of cancer and heart disease from toxic radioactive environments, and many live near hazardous waste disposal sites and have an abnormally high rate of birth defects.

"The modern history of American Indians in the US is actually a history of genocide," Li Yunlong told the Global Times during the press conference.

As China is taking more initiatives in demonstrating a shared consensus on this question with more countries other than the US and its allies, which has become a major point in the geopolitical battle today, some observers called for human rights to be redefined instead of following the US-led West hegemony.

Source - globaltimes.cn

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

28 mins ago | 29 Views

Mohadi is not the last, You can be the next to be hacked

1 hr ago | 277 Views

America angry that their blue-eyed boy has been recalled by his own party

2 hrs ago | 922 Views

'Zimbabwe elections are a waste of time and money' - many agree but for totally different reasons

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

5 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Biti and his colleagues are no longer MPs, says Madhuku

5 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

5 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

5 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

5 hrs ago | 1016 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

5 hrs ago | 630 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

5 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

5 hrs ago | 513 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

5 hrs ago | 639 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

6 hrs ago | 887 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

6 hrs ago | 938 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

15 hrs ago | 2579 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

15 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

16 hrs ago | 279 Views

One dies in car crash

17 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

19 hrs ago | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days