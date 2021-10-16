Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Fully vaccinated former American leader dies of COVID 19

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
A fully vaccinated and first black United States of America Secretary has died from complications from Covid-19, CNN has reported. He was 84.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," CNN reported quoting the Powell family. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Powell will be remembered for his aggressive stance against the late President Robert Mugabe's regime.

"With the president gone, with a transitional government in place and with a date fixed for new elections, Zimbabweans of all descriptions would, I believe, come together to begin the process of rebuilding their country." He wrote in 2003. "If this happened, the United States would be quick to pledge generous assistance to the restoration of Zimbabwe's political and economic institutions even before the election. Other donors, I am sure, would be close behind."

 
Former American President George W. Bush said in a statement Monday that Powell was "a great public servant" who was "such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend."



Source - Byo24News/CNN

