Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

IMF, Zimbabwe meet over economic development and growth prospects

by Staff Reporter
31 mins ago | Views
IN a sign of confidence in Zimbabwe, an International Monetary Fund team is holding meetings with the government and the private sector to assess the country's economic development.

An IMF statement reveals the virtual meetings started on Monday this week and will continue until next Thursday.

According to the IMF, key issues under the spotlight include stabilisation of local currency, inflation trends, budget deficits and reserve money growth.

Under the Article four discussions, the Bretton Woods Institution states that it will also assess fiscal foreign exchange and monetary policies as well as current economic reforms.

The National Development Strategy One implementation system has also been cited by the IMF as a key topic.

The IMF says its findings will be presented after the conclusion of the virtual meetings.

In its mid-year assessment of the economy, the IMF praised Government for impressive economic performances.

It also maintained its stance of a positive economic outlook for Zimbabwe this year.

Source - zbc

Must Read

7 investors take SecZim to High Court

10 mins ago | 19 Views

Man rapes daughter-in-law

16 mins ago | 72 Views

Minister defies court orders hires police for protection

22 mins ago | 120 Views

Netherland gambling adverts will be regulated

39 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt introduces National Health Service Training

45 mins ago | 80 Views

Pretoria - They arrived, they sang louder, they delivered!!!!

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Financial boost for lower league football

10 hrs ago | 533 Views

Sanctions hurting ordinary Zimbabweans - UN envoy

10 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Hornets women to grace FIBA contest

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

SA police arrest Zim man for smuggling R30m worth of cigarettes

10 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife in distress call

10 hrs ago | 2369 Views

'Zanu PF party activists attack Chamisa in Mashonaland West'

11 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Call to review civil servants salaries

12 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Lupane Hospital to be completed next year, says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 688 Views

The primary benefits of adaptive planning

21 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ingutsheni dedicates ward for drug addicts rehab

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Monthly inflation rate surges to 6,4%

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Schweppes Zimbabwe loses R247 million lawsuit

21 hrs ago | 1269 Views

African Leaders Must Urge G20 to Stop Covid-19 Vaccines Apartheid to Save Our World

21 hrs ago | 450 Views

More trees for Mazowe

21 hrs ago | 457 Views

Ex-cop busted attempting to smuggle ammunition into Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Bulawayo records increase in rape cases by Illegal transport operators

23 hrs ago | 889 Views

UN Special Rapporteur condemns illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, urges dialogue

23 hrs ago | 2096 Views

The ZAPU's hour of reckoning has come.

23 hrs ago | 863 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days