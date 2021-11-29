Female passenger caught breastfeeding cat during flight

News / International

A woman on a recent Delta Airlines flight allegedly began to breastfeed her pet cat mid-flight and refused to stop after getting caught.The incident allegedly happened during a recent trip onboard Delta Flight 1360, a route that travels between Syracuse, New York and Atlanta, Georgia. An image posted to social media suggests that the purported cat breastfeeding happened while the plane was headed towards Atlanta, although it is not clear exactly when the incident happened.The image circulating online describes the supposed event in what appears to be a screen capture of message sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), which pilots use to transmit short text-based messages to the ground.The message reports that a passenger is seat 13A "is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in carrier" in response to a request from a flight attendant. The message asks that the situation be addressed by the airline's "Red Coat" team upon landing. Delta describes members of the team as "elite airport customer service experts" who are "specially trained to handle on-the-stop customer issues."Beyond the purported ACARS message, which Newsweek has not independently verified, little other information about the supposed incident was available as of Friday.However, a TikTok account from flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth appears to refer to the incident, with a video posted on November 2 claiming that "security met the flight because a woman was breastfeeding her cat.""This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby," Ainsley Elizabeth said in a follow-up video posted on November 13. "Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.""What does she do at home if she's doing that in public?" she asked. "And then security met the flight just to tell her that she couldn't do that again, cause it was weird and gross."