REVEALED: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes herpes, stillbirth and epilepsy

News / International

by Mandla Ndlovu

American media has reported that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes 1 291 side effects on any person who is vaccinated using it.The American Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) has allowed the public to access data Pfizer submitted to FDA from its clinical trials in support of a COVID-19 vaccine license.According to the reports, an American judge Judge Mark T. Pittman denied the request from the FDA to suppress the data for the next 75 years which the agency claimed was necessary, in part, because of its limited resources.The list of side effects includes acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, cardiac ventricular thrombosis, cardiogenic shock, central nervous system vasculitis, death neonatal, deep vein thrombosis, encephalitis brain stem, encephalitis hemorrhagic, frontal lobe epilepsy, foaming at mouth, epileptic psychosis, facial paralysis, fetal distress syndrome, gastrointestinal amyloidosis, generalized tonic-clonic seizure, Hashimoto's encephalopathy, hepatic vascular thrombosis, herpes zoster reactivation, immune-mediated hepatitis, interstitial lung disease, jugular vein embolism, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, liver injury, low birth weight, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, myocarditis, neonatal seizure, pancreatitis, pneumonia, stillbirth, tachycardia, temporal lobe epilepsy, testicular autoimmunity, thrombotic cerebral infarction, Type 1 diabetes mellitus, venous thrombosis neonatal, and vertebral artery thrombosis among 1,246 other medical conditions following vaccination."This is a bombshell," said Children's Health Defense (CHD) president and general counsel Mary Holland. "At least now we know why the FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep this data under wraps for 75 years. These findings should put an immediate end to the Pfizer COVID vaccines. The potential for serious harm is very clear, and those injured by the vaccines are prohibited from suing Pfizer for damages."According to The Guardian, "Pfizer made nearly $37bn (£27bn) in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine last year making it one of the most lucrative products in history and has forecast another bumper year in 2022, with a big boost coming from its Covid-19 pill Paxlovid."