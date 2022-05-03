Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

LGBTQI flee Russia crackdown

by Stephen Jakes
03 May 2022 at 15:05hrs | Views
Gays and lessbiens are reported to have fled from Russia and the Vladimir Putin's government has since launched a crackdown on the group.

In an email Zeynep Sentek, a Network coordinator said Turkey's record on LGBTQI rights is little better than Russia's.

"Yet Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was the final straw for Dima and Mitya. They fled to Turkey as soon as they heard the Russian president's speech on the "special military operation,"  Sentek said.

Sentek said as a gay couple feeling the pressure of Russia's newly enacted anti-gay federal laws, they had already been thinking about leaving the country.

"A lot of LGBT activists were punished, going to jail," said Dima.

"It was [already] really hard living in Russia. But now there is no life in Russia at all."

Sentek said Russia's biggest LGBT+ group, Charitable Foundation Sphere (CFS), has been shut down.

"The organisation had provided direct assistance to LGBT+ people in Russia, supported regional initiatives and led advocacy efforts to raise awareness about discrimination for more than a decade," Sentek said.

The Russian Ministry of Justice said the foundation's activity went against state policy because "all the actual activities of the organisation are aimed at supporting the LGBT movement in Russia" and therefore Sphere was aiming to "change the legislation and moral foundations in the Russian Federation".

Writing for open Democracy, the head of CFS  told the story of its closure; explaining how the organisation had been branded a "foreign agent", and how the court ruling set a dangerous precedent for other LGBT+ initiatives in the country.

She also told us the group is not ready to give up on human rights and is not going anywhere.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #CFS, #LGBT, #Russia

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 842 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3261 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 851 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2304 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

20 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3398 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days