Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

by Tinashe Mukono
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Achievers Awards hosted a sold-out, glitzy 11th edition of the ZAA UK Awards Dinner Gala, with awards handed out in various categories on Saturday night at the Holiday Inn City in Birmingham.

Sponsored by remittance company Express Links Money Transfer and ably hosted by Amanda Nkomo and Daks, ZAA UK rolled out the red carpet to welcome the leading lights in the diaspora communities across the United Kingdom.

ZAA UK Country Director Sakhile Khanye hailed the award winners and nominees and paid tribute to the people and organisations flying the national flag around the world.

"I am absolutely grateful for all the amazing people who have supported ZAA over the years and those who turned out in their numbers today. I congratulate all our winners and celebrate their success as testament of game changing moves in the world," Khanye said.

"We also applaud our sponsors and partners for making this possible  as we continue to celebrate high achievement among us."

Among the notable honorary award recipients were Dr Lance Mambondiani who was awarded the Founder's Award and Korrine Sky getting the Panel's Choice.

Nceku grabbed two gongs for Male Personality and People's Choice, with Dj Mel also garnering double honours for DJ of the Year and influencer of the year. Mgcini Nyoni won the Zim-based Influencer Award.

Keynote addresses were delivered by representatives from Express Links along with Diaspora Insurance founder and CEO Jeff Madzingo,among others.

Entertainment was provided by high-flying comedian King Kandoro, with music by Icey Stanley and DJ Fistoz and DJ Mli.

Below is the full list of winners and recipients for the 11th ZAA UK 2022

ZAA 2022 WINNERS


Founder's Award
Lance Mambondiani

Panel's Choice Award
Korrine Sky

Female Entrepreneur of the Year
Tariro Magombo
Usebia Muzondo

Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Tanaka Karumazondo

Business of the Year
Bespoke Events by Jules

Professional of the Year
Ruth Dhliwayo

Innovator of the Year
Cody Gapare

Community Organisation of the Year
Put a smile on a child
Women of Valiance

Community Champion of the Year
Mavis Mundirwa
Charity Emmanuel

Cultural Ambassador
Sisa Senkosi

Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year
Shine Ndebele

Male Personality of the Year
Nceku

Female Personality of the Year
Neo the DJ

People's Choice Award
Nceku

Outstanding Achievement in Music - Male
Official Just Kyng

Outstanding Achievement in Music - Female
Maxine

Young Achiever of the Year
Cakes by Ruva

Influencer of the Year
Dj Mel

Zim-based Influencer of the Year
Mgcini Moyo

Arts Promoter of the Year
Grill Yard

DJ of the Year
DJ MEL

Event of the Year
The Kings of Amapiano

Outstanding Achievement in Fashion
Loves African Creations

Sports Personality of the Year
Musa King Mufasa

Media Outlet of the Year
Kade Culture

Restaurant of the Year
Ekhaya Bar & Grill

MUA of the Year
Amaona Creative

Source - Tinashe Mukono

Comments


Must Read

Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe ruling establishment should stop abusing baseless 'illegal regime change' accusations to stifle legitimate dissent!

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

CCC Binga MP Dubeko Sibanda's wife joins ZANU PF

8 hrs ago | 3908 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged ZANU PF hooligans beat up CCC members

9 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies in car accident

11 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Zimbabwe starlet Ndiweni offered professional contract at Newcastle United

11 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Border jumping, smuggling between Zimbabwe, SA persist

11 hrs ago | 957 Views

'Zanu-PF women scared to challenge Mutsvangwa'

11 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mnangagwa says, factional fights tearing Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1134 Views

'Biti's assault trial may never kick off'

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

Ndebele 'king' calls off State House invasion

12 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Mnangagwa dares West on fossil fuels

12 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zupco hikes fares by 100%

12 hrs ago | 1216 Views

3 Zimbabweans die in SA crash

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mudenda agrees to diaspora vote

12 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF is intolerate, period!

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

Dembare in drab draw

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chris Kuruneri dies

12 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 re-election bid causes jitters

12 hrs ago | 936 Views

Chamisa makes waves in Binga

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Missing docket haunts acting PG

12 hrs ago | 580 Views

Police, soldiers to raid maize hoarders

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

Gukurahundi survivors still struggling to get IDs

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa's Davos jaunt criticised

12 hrs ago | 358 Views

Tuli Manyange Dam work gathers momentum

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabweans to benefit from Malawi dual citizenship

12 hrs ago | 507 Views

Lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, says AU

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

Probe into NSSA rot begins

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Women's League endorses Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days