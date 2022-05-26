ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

News / International

by Tinashe Mukono

ZAA 2022 WINNERS

Founder's Award

Panel's Choice Award

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Business of the Year

Professional of the Year

Innovator of the Year

Community Organisation of the Year

Community Champion of the Year

Cultural Ambassador

Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year

Male Personality of the Year

Female Personality of the Year

People's Choice Award

Outstanding Achievement in Music - Male



Outstanding Achievement in Music - Female

Young Achiever of the Year

Influencer of the Year

Zim-based Influencer of the Year

Arts Promoter of the Year

DJ of the Year

Event of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Fashion

Sports Personality of the Year

Media Outlet of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

MUA of the Year

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards hosted a sold-out, glitzy 11th edition of the ZAA UK Awards Dinner Gala, with awards handed out in various categories on Saturday night at the Holiday Inn City in Birmingham.Sponsored by remittance company Express Links Money Transfer and ably hosted by Amanda Nkomo and Daks, ZAA UK rolled out the red carpet to welcome the leading lights in the diaspora communities across the United Kingdom.ZAA UK Country Director Sakhile Khanye hailed the award winners and nominees and paid tribute to the people and organisations flying the national flag around the world."I am absolutely grateful for all the amazing people who have supported ZAA over the years and those who turned out in their numbers today. I congratulate all our winners and celebrate their success as testament of game changing moves in the world," Khanye said."We also applaud our sponsors and partners for making this possible as we continue to celebrate high achievement among us."Among the notable honorary award recipients were Dr Lance Mambondiani who was awarded the Founder's Award and Korrine Sky getting the Panel's Choice.Nceku grabbed two gongs for Male Personality and People's Choice, with Dj Mel also garnering double honours for DJ of the Year and influencer of the year. Mgcini Nyoni won the Zim-based Influencer Award.Keynote addresses were delivered by representatives from Express Links along with Diaspora Insurance founder and CEO Jeff Madzingo,among others.Entertainment was provided by high-flying comedian King Kandoro, with music by Icey Stanley and DJ Fistoz and DJ Mli.Below is the full list of winners and recipients for the 11th ZAA UK 2022Lance MambondianiKorrine SkyTariro MagomboUsebia MuzondoTanaka KarumazondoBespoke Events by JulesRuth DhliwayoCody GaparePut a smile on a childWomen of ValianceMavis MundirwaCharity EmmanuelSisa SenkosiShine NdebeleNcekuNeo the DJNcekuOfficial Just KyngMaxineCakes by RuvaDj MelMgcini MoyoGrill YardDJ MELThe Kings of AmapianoLoves African CreationsMusa King MufasaKade CultureEkhaya Bar & GrillAmaona Creative