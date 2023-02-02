Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

News / International

by Staff Reporter

BELARUS President Alexander Lukashenko is exploring ways of forging economic ties with Mozambique and Zimbabwe in the agricultural sector.Lukashenko ended his three days long visit to Zimbabwe Tuesday and flew out of the country through the resort town of Victoria Falls.His trip follows a 2019 visit by Mnangagwa to Minsk, after which Belarus opened an embassy in Harare with the two countries experiencing similarities in the degree of diplomatic isolation and Western sanctions.Details shared by Lukashenko back home indicate that part of the discussions were centred on developing cooperation with Mozambique and ways to scale up Zimbabwe's relations.The Belarusian head of state explained that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on good terms with the leadership of Mozambique and can assist in this matter."At the initiative of my friend (Mnangagwa), we discussed the cooperation between Zimbabwe, Belarus and Mozambique. Mozambique is a large country nearby, with the coast of a thousand kilometres, an agrarian country. It needs huge investments in agriculture."We already have experience. The president said that he is on very good terms with the president of Mozambique. He promised to discuss with him the ways to apply the experience of cooperation between Zimbabwe and Belarus with regard to Mozambique," Lukashenko shared the details.Belarus and Zimbabwe cooperate closely, especially in agriculture, and Lukashenko said the offer to Harare was part of a farm mechanization programme worth around $66 million.Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has backed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine however Zimbabwe has not condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, calling for dialogue like many other African countries.