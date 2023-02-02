Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BELARUS President Alexander Lukashenko is exploring ways of forging economic ties with Mozambique and Zimbabwe in the agricultural sector.

Lukashenko ended his three days long visit to Zimbabwe Tuesday and flew out of the country through the resort town of Victoria Falls.

His trip follows a 2019 visit by Mnangagwa to Minsk, after which Belarus opened an embassy in Harare with the two countries experiencing similarities in the degree of diplomatic isolation and Western sanctions.

Details shared by Lukashenko back home indicate that part of the discussions were centred on  developing cooperation with Mozambique and ways to scale up Zimbabwe's relations.

The Belarusian head of state explained that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on good terms with the leadership of Mozambique and can assist in this matter.

"At the initiative of my friend (Mnangagwa), we discussed the cooperation between Zimbabwe, Belarus and Mozambique. Mozambique is a large country nearby, with the coast of a thousand kilometres, an agrarian country. It needs huge investments in agriculture.

"We already have experience. The president said that he is on very good terms with the president of Mozambique. He promised to discuss with him the ways to apply the experience of cooperation between Zimbabwe and Belarus with regard to Mozambique," Lukashenko shared the details.

Belarus and Zimbabwe cooperate closely, especially in agriculture, and Lukashenko said the offer to Harare was part of a farm mechanization programme worth around $66 million.

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has backed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine however Zimbabwe has not condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, calling for dialogue like many other African countries.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Business of Arts seminar for SADC artists planned

6 mins ago | 5 Views

CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

37 mins ago | 132 Views

Passenger steals US$65 000 and flees into the bush

47 mins ago | 257 Views

Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Former Zim health deputy minister denied conjugal rights by wife

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF youth reads riot act

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Energy Minister grilled over electricity crisis

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Fake Zambian University recruitment agents target foreign students

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chicken Slice say Chicken Inn are bullies

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

ZBC workers demand US$ salaries, land

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Health experts concern over govt's lazy approach to new COVID-19 wave

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North starts campaigns for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Councillors force premature Egodini Terminus opening

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bulawayo pursues Municipal Bank dream

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Belarus deals help bust Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles US$20m for lithium battery plant

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zanu-PF members to remain united in Mutare

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

POLICE WARNING: Private security firms potential criminals

10 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia to speed up two key power projects

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Reserve Bank slashes lending rates, increases forex retention

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

Etiquette module for Zimbabwe drivers

10 hrs ago | 670 Views

Hundreds turn up for national documentation blitz in Bulilima

11 hrs ago | 213 Views

USAid warns of Zimbabwe funding threat

13 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker subjected to torture for 3 years

14 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zimbabwe embassy invites ZEP holders to apply for repatriation assistance

14 hrs ago | 355 Views

Killer driver sues Prosecutor General for delaying his trial

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Did the emergence of a strong opposition extinguish the revolutionary spirit in Zimbabweans?

14 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa must reject proposed new law that threatens rights and civic space

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zinara, Harare mayor war over road funds escalates

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Harare backs Moscow

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

SA Labour Court sets aside dismissal of three Zimbabwe immigrant lecturers

15 hrs ago | 689 Views

The Palm River Hotel awarded official 5-star grading

17 hrs ago | 799 Views

Public called to protect wetlands

19 hrs ago | 151 Views

The most popular payment methods in Canadian online casinos

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF official dies

19 hrs ago | 1679 Views

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

20 hrs ago | 492 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

21 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1885 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1142 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 400 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 2358 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 1863 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 734 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 387 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to probe Zec commissioners

02 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 493 Views

6 Zimbabweans nabbed over R6 million cigarettes contraband

02 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days