Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Massacre in Nablus as Apartheid Israeli forces assassinate 3 Palestinians

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
The Embassy of the state of Palestine in Harare condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crimes of assassination committed by the Israeli apartheid occupation forces against 3  Palestinians while several were injured during a raid at Balata refugee camp in  Nablus. This crime is a real massacre and a continuation of the all-out war Israel is waging against the Palestinian people that reflects the bloody approach of the extremist occupation government, which practices the most aggressive policies of terrorism and violence against our people.

Similar, we strongly condemn the Israeli government's continuous imprisonment of political prisoner and freedom fighter 61-year-old Walid Daqqa whose health has deteriorated after he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow cancer that disrupts the body's normal production of blood cells. Daqqa is one of the most prominent and longtime Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

The international silence and double standards towards the Palestinian people's suffering has encouraged Israel to increase its crimes and violations against our people. We, therefore, call on the progressive peoples, governments and human rights organizations to condemn and hold Apartheid Israel accountable for these heinous crimes and protect our people.

The state of Palestine stresses that these Israeli crimes will not deter the Palestinian people from continuing their national struggle until they win their legitimate rights and establish their independent sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Duke Maplanka to stand as ZAPU UK Chairperson

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Shugeta divorces Power FM

8 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Several die in head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Pumula supermarket in residents' crosshairs

9 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

9 hrs ago | 324 Views

Rostec, Zimbabwe helicopter deal in crosshairs of US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Mnangagwa in spotlight over the massive Nssa corruption

9 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Sikhala trial kicks off amid contradicting testimonies

9 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mahere's Geneva presentation rattles Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1313 Views

'Why is Clerk still on duty despite computer scandal?'

9 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa's secrecy worrying

11 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Clamour for reforms puts Zimbabwe polls in doubt

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance tied to farmers' compensation and credible polls

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa in panic mode

11 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Zimbabwe airports underutilised

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa ally flees angry Zanu-PF mob

11 hrs ago | 938 Views

Harare cholera cases shoot to 288

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt weak'

11 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe govt rapped over failure to respect the Constitution

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Umzingwane organises cultural, arts fest

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt misplaced priorities on helicopters'

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Suicide cases spike in Mashonaland central

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Corruption storm visits Gwanda council

11 hrs ago | 174 Views

Money changers hijack POS machines for big transactions

11 hrs ago | 719 Views

Bosso executives survive vote of no confidence

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabweans react with shock over exchange rate, price madness

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mazibisa eyes filling BF with Hustlers Summit 3.0

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF candidate gifts uniforms to disadvantaged girls

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe to relax accreditation rules for polls

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

NetOne allays SIM card shortage fears

11 hrs ago | 84 Views

Hwange Unit 7 back on grid today

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Dembare sing the blues

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AfDB forum in Egypt

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Robbers attack security guards, steal tobacco bales

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

8 killed, 11 injured in weekend accidents

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ambassador Mandigora dies

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Police Officer nabbed for Stock theft

23 hrs ago | 803 Views

ZimEye slapped with lawsuit over Qoki ZiNdlovukazi stories

24 hrs ago | 824 Views

Alleged Law Society investigation against top lawyer Zibusiso Ncube rubbished as false

21 May 2023 at 15:07hrs | 802 Views

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

21 May 2023 at 10:05hrs | 708 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

21 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 3817 Views

Why I hate politics

21 May 2023 at 09:34hrs | 669 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

21 May 2023 at 09:31hrs | 597 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

21 May 2023 at 08:16hrs | 951 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

21 May 2023 at 08:16hrs | 705 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

21 May 2023 at 08:15hrs | 774 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 3936 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 917 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 685 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days