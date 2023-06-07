Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

'Dead' woman (76) found breathing in coffin

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Image by Dorothée QUENNESSON from Pixabay
Mourners at the wake of an elderly Ecuadorean woman were startled to discover she was still alive.

A hospital doctor in the city of Babahoyo declared Bella Montoya, 76, dead following a suspected stroke.

She was placed in a coffin and taken to a funeral parlour, where relatives held a vigil before her planned burial.

When, after almost five hours, they opened the coffin to change her clothes ahead of the funeral, the woman gasped for air.

"My mum started to move her left hand, to open her eyes, her mouth; she struggled to breathe," her son Gilbert Balberán described the moment he realised his mother was still alive.

Video taken by one of the mourners shows her lying in an open casket struggling to breathe, while another complains that an ambulance they called has not yet arrived.

Minutes later, firefighters arrive and lift Bella Montoya from the coffin onto a stretcher and take her back to the same hospital where she had been declared dead.

Her son told Ecuadorean media that she was in intensive care, but was responsive.

"My mum is on oxygen, her heart is stable. The doctor pinched her hand and she reacted, they tell me that's good because it means she is reacting little by little," newspaper El Universo quoted him as saying.

Ecuador's health ministry has set up a committee to investigate the incident.

Mr Balberán said he had taken his mother to hospital at about 09:00 "and at noon a doctor told me [she] died".

He said he had even been issued with a death certificate, which stated that she had died of cardiopulmonary arrest after suffering a stroke.

Bella Montoya is not the only person to "come alive" after being officially declared dead.

In February, an 82-year-old woman was found to be breathing while lying in a funeral home in New York state. She had been pronounced dead three hours earlier at a nursing home.

Source - BBC
More on: #Dead, #Breathing, #Coffin

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF accused of importing voters

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Expiry: There are legal alternatives for Zim nationals and their employers

36 mins ago | 74 Views

Husband impregnates entire wedding party

41 mins ago | 261 Views

Chamisa's bubble bursts at wrong moment

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zanu-PF flexes money-power over CCC

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Tsvangirai told to first contest in council elections before aiming for Parliament

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Bosses faint after retrenchment

3 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

4 hrs ago | 741 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

4 hrs ago | 857 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

5 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

5 hrs ago | 802 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zesa ramps up power supply

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Sithole's family surprised by Mnangagwa's decision

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars Chinhoyi Mayor, two councillors from contesting 2023 elections

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

17 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

17 hrs ago | 274 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

17 hrs ago | 1287 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

17 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

17 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

17 hrs ago | 1039 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

17 hrs ago | 414 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

17 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

17 hrs ago | 542 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

18 hrs ago | 446 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days