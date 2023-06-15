Palestine calls for intervention to curb massive killings

News / International

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Israel's ongoing aggression against Jenin is a dangerous escalation that will drag the region into more bloodshed;The State of Palestine calls on the international community to immediately and urgently intervene to stop Israel's massive military campaigns against the undefended Palestinian people under its illegal occupation;Israel, the occupying Power, and its officials must be held accountable and the culture of impunity it has thus far enjoyed must be combatted;Israel's deliberate killing of 5 Palestinians, including 15-year-old child Ahmad Saqer, the trapping, targeting and injury of journalists, expose the occupier's consistent criminal conduct, including the international and willful targeting of civilians with full impunity;In this connection, we call on the United Nations Secretary-General to immediately add Israel to the list of parties that commit violations against and affecting children without any further delays or politicized excuses;Likewise, the Prosecutor of the ICC must uphold his mandate and actively seek necessary evidence to hold Israeli officials accountable for their ongoing, systemic, and widespread crimes;The Palestinian people will not watch as their homes are being bombed, lands stolen, and children killed. They will continue to defend themselves against Israel's illegal colonial occupation, its military campaigns, and systematic targeting of the Palestinian people and nation.