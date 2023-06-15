Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Palestine calls for intervention to curb massive killings

by Tarisai Mudahondo
31 mins ago | Views
Israel's ongoing aggression against Jenin is a dangerous escalation that will drag the region into more bloodshed;

The State of Palestine calls on the international community to immediately and urgently intervene to stop Israel's massive military campaigns against the undefended Palestinian people under its illegal occupation;

Israel, the occupying Power, and its officials must be held accountable and the culture of impunity it has thus far enjoyed must be combatted;

Israel's deliberate killing of 5 Palestinians, including 15-year-old child Ahmad Saqer, the trapping, targeting and injury of journalists, expose the occupier's consistent criminal conduct, including the international and willful targeting of civilians with full impunity;

In this connection, we call on the United Nations Secretary-General to immediately add Israel to the list of parties that commit violations against and affecting children without any further delays or politicized excuses;

Likewise, the Prosecutor of the ICC must uphold his mandate and actively seek necessary evidence to hold Israeli officials accountable for their ongoing, systemic, and widespread crimes;

The Palestinian people will not watch as their homes are being bombed, lands stolen, and children killed. They will continue to defend themselves against Israel's illegal colonial occupation, its military campaigns, and systematic targeting of the Palestinian people and nation.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

ZNYSGA Distances Themselves From The Banket Utterances

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Government holds workshop on climate service framework

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police assault bogus soldiers

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Cyber criminal faces arrest

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chidhakwa denies abuse of office allegations

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Minister fingered in Chief's attack

4 hrs ago | 1130 Views

We Africans have our ways of doing things the African way

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mugabe and Other Leftist Heroes: Progressive Endorse Tyranny

5 hrs ago | 468 Views

If ED doing great job why is he afraid to be questioned by the nation?

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Government of Zimbabwe helps meet refugees' food needs

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Econet increases tariffs again

8 hrs ago | 616 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

9 hrs ago | 3563 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1471 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

10 hrs ago | 773 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

10 hrs ago | 780 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

10 hrs ago | 356 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

10 hrs ago | 905 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

10 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

10 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

10 hrs ago | 75 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

10 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF candidates warned

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

Manhunt for baby dumper

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

10 hrs ago | 38 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

10 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

20 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

21 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

21 hrs ago | 422 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

21 hrs ago | 812 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days