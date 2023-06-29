Sean Williams gives Zimbabwe advantage in crucial World Cup qualifier

News / International

Veteran all-rounder Sean Williams starred with the ball taking three wickets for 41 as Zimbabwe restricted Scotland to 234 for eight at the half stage of a tie which will decide Zimbabwe's World Cup face.The hosts now need to score 235 runs on a batting friendly wicket to book a place at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup set for India later this year.Zimbabwe, who won the toss and elected to bowl first, took time to make the decision count as Tendai Chatara grabbed the first wicket in the 17th Over clean bowling Christopher McBride with 56 on the board.Williams then got the wickets of Matthew Cross, Brendon McMullen and Richie Berrington to leave Scotland reeling at 118 for 4.Tendai Chatara finished with figures of 2 for 46 from seven overs while Richard Ngarava took one wicket.Ngarava achieved a milestone of taking wickets in 14 consecutive ODI innings after he clean bowled George Munsey with the third ball of the 43rd over, Scotland's sixth wicket to fall, to equal the record by Henry Olonga.It looked like Scotland would struggle to put 200 on the board but a late flurry of runs from Michael Leask top scored with 48 from 34 ball batting at number seven may prove important.Mark Watt also contributed 21 runs from 15 balls at number 8 as the Scots scored 10 runs an Over in the last five.