9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

by Staff reporter
Nine people died while 12 others were injured after a Nissan Caravan and a Honda Fit were involved in a head-on collision along the Harare-Chirundu Road last night.

The accident occurred at around 6pm near Gwebi College.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which nine people died whilst 12 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with yet to be established passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with seven passengers on board at the 53 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on July 3, 2023 at around 1800 hours.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Norton Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at Inkomo and Sally Mugabe Hospitals," he said.

Meanwhile, in another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on Monday again at around midnight at the 140 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, three people were killed while four others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with nine passengers on board veered off the road to the right before hitting a trailer of a Mthethi Dragon Bus with six passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Source - The Herald

