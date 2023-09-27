Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Z.A.A South Africa Nominations Announced

by Agencies
27 Sep 2023 at 19:58hrs | Views
The nominees shortlist for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa 8th Edition has been released, featuring some of the most enterprising personalities in South Africa as well as a list of honorary award recipients.

The award ceremony will be held on the 18th November 2023 18:00 at Indaba Hotel in Fourways.

“We are pleased to return once more to celebrate our people and grow lasting relations through the ZimAchievers Awards platform,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA Founder.

“We also acknowledge our sponsors who continue to throw their weight behind our vision to amplify Zimbabwean success stories. We extend our congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to another grand movement.”

Some of the notable honourees include businessman Zunaid Moti who is awarded the Friend of Zimbabwe nod for his diverse investments and empowerment projects in Zimbabwe.

Businessman Kudakwashe Musasiwa is also getting honoured for innovation in recognition of his success with agrotech start-up Fresh In A Box.

Mudiwa Hood is getting honoured for Community Development through his philanthropic work, with veteran musician Buffalo Souljah honoured for his contribution to showbiz.

UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo gets a nod for the Founder’s Inspiration Award for his defying-all-odds journey in the sport.

African Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa Cynthia Chigwenya is also getting honoured for her work in international policymaking and blazing a trail in the diplomatic space.

Rabison Shumba and Colin MacKenzie will also be honoured for charitable causes and the Founder’s Pioneer Award, respectively, among other recipients.





The voting platform is open on www.zimachievers.org
The event is sponsored by ZimCon, Apex Travel, Tugela Development Grouo, Brunape Advisory Group and Great Dyke Block Chain Technologies.
Here is the full list of nominees and honorary recipients.

Business of the Year
  • Diaspora Meds
  • Robin Crown International
  • 4B Protection Services
  • FGZ Group
  • Journeyman Works
  • FACHS Group
  • Cospharm Pharmaceuticals
  • Xquisite Floors
  • Terra World
  • Male Entrepreneur of the Year
  • Munyaradzi Dongo
  • Bismark Chinyavanhu
  • Crispen Muzvuwe
  • Lutherious King Chitopho
  • Tayarudza Mutongoreya
  • Tapiwa Virima


Female Entrepreneur of the Year
  • Tinashe Chingwaru
  • Tendai Chanakira
  • Catherine Chiuta
  • Chido Dzinotyiwei
  • Tsitsi Marote
  • Business innovation of the Year
  • Lovemore Chanengeta  -  Edusyms
  • Edzai Zvobwo  -  Acalytica
  • Tinashe Nyumudoka
  • Catherine Chiuta - Hukuru Autobody
  • John &Tinashe Shangwa -Evolearn ltd


Male Personality of the Year
  • Tichaona Mawoni
  • Munya Touch
  • Mr Kamera
  • Tinashe Nyumudoka
  • Joshua Rubin


Female Personality of the Year
  • Tatenda Gute
  • Nunurai Mudarikwa
  • Audrey Chimwanda
  • Rose Guwaza
  • Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma


Author of the year
  • Kudakwashe T Muganu
  • Makanakah Solomon Victor Sibanda
  • Bongani Joseph Mathe
  • Prof David Katerere


Media Production of the year
  • MTM Media Productions
  • African Voice Global News
  • Joburguru
  • Eardrumproducton
  • JIT TV
  • Simba Mhere Media Award  -  Male
  • Leo Phiri
  • Anesu Maxwell
  • Nathi Ndlovu
  • Tongai Furusa (Editor)
  • Hugo Ribatika - News Anchor - Newzroom 405
  • Simba Mhere Media Award  -  Female  
  • Audrey Chimwanda
  • Bertha Chiruma
  • Vuyelwa Ndlovu


Community Organisation of the Year
  • Sham
  • wari Foundation
  • The Eye Of Hope Community Development Organization NPO
  • CAMFED
  • Community Champion of the Year
  • Munyaradzi E Manzunzu
  • Nkululeko PK Nkomo
  • Prof David Katerere
  • Angeline Murimirwa


Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
  • Aljoy Anesu Chikowo aka Chik Aljoy
  • Mcasiseli Brandon Gwaza
  • Dj Tashinga
  • Mr Brown SA
  • Tatenda Kamera


Farmer of the Year
  • Fidelity farming (PTY)ltd - Fidel Zimbango
  • Mark Ndlovu
  • Godfrey Madzivire
  • Obideince Tshabalala
  • Erasmus Gwenero


People's Choice Award
  • Tendai Tinashe Jacob Mawoko
  • Bawsslady Chichie
  • Blessed Katiyo
  • Jerome Galiao
  • Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma


Sports Personality of the Year
Ranga Chivaviro
Bongani Ntini
Onisimo  Bhasera
Douglas Mapfumo


Restaurant of the Year
  • Calzone
  • FunkBA
  • Tsa witkoppen
  • Jozi Burgers


Young Achiever of the Year Male - under 30
  • Methuselah Takudzwa Myambo
  • Mpumelelo Dube -
  • Joshua Rubin
  • Samuelle Dimairho
  • Douglas Mapfumo


Young Achiever of the Year Female - under 30
  • Ethel Marira
  • Tapiwa Chirairo
  • Dr Thandeka Moyo-Gwete


Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Junior Ngulube
  • Prof David Katerere


Founder’s Awards
  • Friends of Zimbabwe Award
  • Tbotouch
  • Zunaid Moti
  • Jan Badenhorst


Founder's Inspirational Award
  • Themba L Gorimbo


Founder's Pioneer Award
  • Colin MacKenzie  -  Founder JIT TV


Founder’s Special Recognition Awards
  • Rabison Shumba - Charitable causes.
  • Tendai Chitapi  -  Founder Kuronga - Services to Agriculture and Innovation
  • Cynthia Chigwenya  -  Services to Diplomatic
  • Donovan Anthony Chimhandamba - Services to Entrepreneurship and Community Development
  • Buffalo Souljah  -  Services to Music and Community Development
  • Simba Chitando  -  Community Development
  • Mudiwa Hood  -  Community Development
  • Kudawashe Musasiwa  -  Innovation


Source - Agencies

