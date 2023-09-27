Z.A.A South Africa Nominations Announced

News / International

by Agencies





Business of the Year

Diaspora Meds

Robin Crown International

4B Protection Services

FGZ Group

Journeyman Works

FACHS Group

Cospharm Pharmaceuticals

Xquisite Floors

Terra World

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Munyaradzi Dongo

Bismark Chinyavanhu

Crispen Muzvuwe

Lutherious King Chitopho

Tayarudza Mutongoreya

Tapiwa Virima

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Tinashe Chingwaru

Tendai Chanakira

Catherine Chiuta

Chido Dzinotyiwei

Tsitsi Marote

Business innovation of the Year

Lovemore Chanengeta - Edusyms

Edzai Zvobwo - Acalytica

Tinashe Nyumudoka

Catherine Chiuta - Hukuru Autobody

John &Tinashe Shangwa -Evolearn ltd



Male Personality of the Year

Tichaona Mawoni

Munya Touch

Mr Kamera

Tinashe Nyumudoka

Joshua Rubin

Female Personality of the Year

Tatenda Gute

Nunurai Mudarikwa

Audrey Chimwanda

Rose Guwaza

Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma



Author of the year

Kudakwashe T Muganu

Makanakah Solomon Victor Sibanda

Bongani Joseph Mathe

Prof David Katerere

Media Production of the year

MTM Media Productions

African Voice Global News

Joburguru

Eardrumproducton

JIT TV

Simba Mhere Media Award - Male

Leo Phiri

Anesu Maxwell

Nathi Ndlovu

Tongai Furusa (Editor)

Hugo Ribatika - News Anchor - Newzroom 405

Simba Mhere Media Award - Female

Audrey Chimwanda

Bertha Chiruma

Vuyelwa Ndlovu



Community Organisation of the Year

Sham

wari Foundation

The Eye Of Hope Community Development Organization NPO

CAMFED

Community Champion of the Year

Munyaradzi E Manzunzu

Nkululeko PK Nkomo

Prof David Katerere

Angeline Murimirwa

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Aljoy Anesu Chikowo aka Chik Aljoy

Mcasiseli Brandon Gwaza

Dj Tashinga

Mr Brown SA

Tatenda Kamera



Farmer of the Year

Fidelity farming (PTY)ltd - Fidel Zimbango

Mark Ndlovu

Godfrey Madzivire

Obideince Tshabalala

Erasmus Gwenero

People's Choice Award

Tendai Tinashe Jacob Mawoko

Bawsslady Chichie

Blessed Katiyo

Jerome Galiao

Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma

Restaurant of the Year

Calzone

FunkBA

Tsa witkoppen

Jozi Burgers









Young Achiever of the Year Male - under 30

Methuselah Takudzwa Myambo

Mpumelelo Dube -

Joshua Rubin

Samuelle Dimairho

Douglas Mapfumo

Young Achiever of the Year Female - under 30

Ethel Marira

Tapiwa Chirairo

Dr Thandeka Moyo-Gwete

Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award

Junior Ngulube

Prof David Katerere

Founder’s Awards

Friends of Zimbabwe Award

Tbotouch

Zunaid Moti

Jan Badenhorst



Founder's Inspirational Award

Themba L Gorimbo

Founder's Pioneer Award

Colin MacKenzie - Founder JIT TV

Founder’s Special Recognition Awards

Rabison Shumba - Charitable causes.

Tendai Chitapi - Founder Kuronga - Services to Agriculture and Innovation

Cynthia Chigwenya - Services to Diplomatic

Donovan Anthony Chimhandamba - Services to Entrepreneurship and Community Development

Buffalo Souljah - Services to Music and Community Development

Simba Chitando - Community Development

Mudiwa Hood - Community Development

Kudawashe Musasiwa - Innovation

The nominees shortlist for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa 8th Edition has been released, featuring some of the most enterprising personalities in South Africa as well as a list of honorary award recipients.The award ceremony will be held on the 18th November 2023 18:00 at Indaba Hotel in Fourways.“We are pleased to return once more to celebrate our people and grow lasting relations through the ZimAchievers Awards platform,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA Founder.“We also acknowledge our sponsors who continue to throw their weight behind our vision to amplify Zimbabwean success stories. We extend our congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to another grand movement.”Some of the notable honourees include businessman Zunaid Moti who is awarded the Friend of Zimbabwe nod for his diverse investments and empowerment projects in Zimbabwe.Businessman Kudakwashe Musasiwa is also getting honoured for innovation in recognition of his success with agrotech start-up Fresh In A Box.Mudiwa Hood is getting honoured for Community Development through his philanthropic work, with veteran musician Buffalo Souljah honoured for his contribution to showbiz.UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo gets a nod for the Founder’s Inspiration Award for his defying-all-odds journey in the sport.African Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa Cynthia Chigwenya is also getting honoured for her work in international policymaking and blazing a trail in the diplomatic space.Rabison Shumba and Colin MacKenzie will also be honoured for charitable causes and the Founder’s Pioneer Award, respectively, among other recipients.The voting platform is open on www.zimachievers.orgThe event is sponsored by ZimCon, Apex Travel, Tugela Development Grouo, Brunape Advisory Group and Great Dyke Block Chain Technologies.Here is the full list of nominees and honorary recipients.Sports Personality of the YearRanga ChivaviroBongani NtiniOnisimo BhaseraDouglas Mapfumo