Zimbabwean living in Israel says situation scary as defense forces, Hamas skirmishes intensify

News / International

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean resident in Tel Aviv described the tense situation in Israel as the country faces ongoing skirmishes with Hamas militants. The conflict has resulted in over 1,000 casualties, with 700 Israelis and at least 370 Palestinians reported killed, including children and women, and around 2,000 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.Vivian Nomalanga Bhebhe, who has lived and worked as a general laborer in Tel Aviv since 2017, expressed shock at the situation. She mentioned that the recent Hamas attack took people by surprise in cities like Sderot, where militants targeted civilians, including those attending a music concert and people jogging or in parks.Ms. Bhebhe reported that the Israeli government has urged people to stay indoors, as the Israeli Defense Forces plan counterattacks. The situation has prevented many from going to work due to fears of further attacks by Hamas militants, who infiltrated Israeli cities.She highlighted the difficulty in distinguishing between Hamas militants and ordinary citizens, making it scary to use public transportation. Ms. Bhebhe emphasized the importance of following government directives and staying at home for safety.Regarding the rocket attacks, she mentioned that bomb shelters had been locked, and residents were relying on the Iron Dome defense system to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and mortars. She encouraged people to stay indoors as long as necessary to remain safe.The Iron Dome defense system, according to the Wall Street Journal, is a land-based system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and mortars.