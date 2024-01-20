Latest News Editor's Choice


Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
Mr Godfrey Mushandu, CEO of Ultra Healthcare UK
The 2024 Edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) United Kingdom will be held on the 11th of May at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre in partnership with UK-based company Care Quality Support, Ultra Healthcare Solutions.

The public nominations are currently running until the 15th of February, with the final nominees' shortlist announced on the 1st of March, as ZAA introduced a new Healthcare section on the award categories.

"As always we aim to continuously evolve and reflect the growth made by Zimbabweans in different territories. As such, we are pleased to announce that this year's edition features newly introduced categories in the healthcare sector to cater to the inspiring achievements by stakeholders in that line of work," said ZAA Founder, Conrad Mwanza.

"We are also pleased by the constant support from everyone since the inception of the ZAA in 2010 and this year we are pleased to welcome Care Quality Support and Ultra Healthcare Solutions to the ZAA family as partners. Their contributions to the professional world is notable and aligns with the grand vision of the ZAA."

The nominations are on www.zimachievers.org with calls open for game changers and achievers in different disciplines such as business, academia, arts & culture, sport, media, among others.
The new healthcare sector categories come on the back of increased participation by individuals and organizations of Zimbabwean descent in the United Kingdom.

Some of the categories include Healthcare Male and Female Entrepreneur, Healthcare Business of the year and Best Supported Living Facility.

"Over the years, we have honoured many healthcare stakeholders such as Sabe Connor and Sarah Chitongo, to mention a few, for their groundbreaking achievements. However, these were mainly in other categories such as Professional and Entrepreneur of the Year. This year, however, we have elevated it to a dedicated stand-alone category and we applaud the moves by everyone involved." Mwanza added.

The ZAA was founded in 2010 in the UK to recognise, honour and celebrate outstanding achievement and has grown to become one of the most prestigious movements on the global social calendar.

This year's partners Care Quality Support and Ultra Healthcare Solutions, who are part of GMT Networks, is a family owned business with a passion in supporting Health and Social Care Providers in setting up, running and delivering outstanding services to their service users. Mr Godfrey Mushandu CEO of Ultra Health Care UK said, "ZAA has been one of the most consistent events in our community and we are happy to come on board and help to continue celebriting our pioneers and community champions"




Source - Agencies

