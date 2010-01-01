Latest News Editor's Choice


IOM launches first Global appeal for US$7.9billion

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched its first ever Global Annual Appeal for 2024, calling for USD 7.9 billion to support its operations and help create a system that realizes migration's promise as a force for good throughout the world.

The IOM Global Appeal seeks funding to save lives and protect people on the move, drive solutions to displacement, and facilitate safe pathways for regular migration - the key aspirations of IOM's new five-year Global Strategic Plan.

"Irregular and forced migration have reached unprecedented levels and the challenges we face are increasingly complex," said IOM Director General Amy Pope, launching the Global Appeal in Geneva.

"The evidence is overwhelming that migration, when well-managed, is a major contributor to global prosperity and progress. We are at a critical moment in time, and we have designed this Appeal to help deliver on that promise. We can and must do better."

Full funding would allow IOM to serve almost 140 million people, including internally displaced people and the local communities that host them. Crucially, it would also allow for an expansion of IOM's development work, which helps prevent further displacement.

IOM's Appeal includes asking partners for: US$3.4 billion for work on saving lives and protecting people on the move, US$2.7 billion for work on solutions to displacement including reducing the risks and impacts of climate change, US$1.6 billion for work on facilitating regular pathways for migration and US$163 million for work on transforming IOM to deliver services in a better, more effective way.

"Getting the job done requires greater investment from governments, the private sector, individual donors and other partners," said Pope.

 "This funding will address the large and widening gap between what we have, and what we need in order to do the job right. For this reason, we are for the first time proactively approaching all partners to fund this vital appeal."

Limited regular migration pathways and protection leave people vulnerable to violence, exploitation and danger.

The IOM's Missing Migrants Project shows at least 60,000 people died or disappeared on perilous journeys over the last nine years. The consequences of underfunded, piecemeal assistance come at a greater cost, not just in terms of money but in greater danger to migrants through irregular migration, trafficking and smuggling.

Investing in quality, consistent, and flexible funding will streamline and optimize IOM's response to displacement crises. By allocating resources towards preparedness, the Organization will effectively reduce the overall cost of crisis management.

Migration is a cornerstone of global development and prosperity. The 281 million international migrants generate 9.4% of global GDP. Well-managed migration has the potential to advance development outcomes, contribute to climate change adaptation, and promote a safer and more peaceful, sustainable, prosperous and equitable future.

IOM said it will focus on policy and programmatic initiatives that support pathways which strengthen climate adaptation, protect human rights, address labour market needs, and support governments with their management of migration to name a few.

IOM's Global Appeal promotes long-term engagement to support humanitarian response during and post crises, alongside proactive work to unlock the huge potential of migration for economic growth and human development.

