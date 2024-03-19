Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Things in Haiti have gotten so bad that Ariel Henry, the unelected Prime Minister, resigned and called for the installation of a transitional presidential council. Prisons and the airport at the country's capital have been attacked by powerful criminal gangs of disaffected Haitians, overwhelming the state security forces and bringing everything to a standstill.

Schools and businesses have been closed, and about 15,000 people have been displaced in Port-au-Prince. Haiti has now descended into chaos and anarchy in the streets, with gang leaders threatening a full-blown civil war.

Civil wars aren't like gambling at online casinos where the outcome is win or loss; they are one-way traffic that only leads to losses and destruction, and the impoverished Haiti has suffered a great loss.

In 2024 alone, thousands of people have been killed, and the situation there has spiraled beyond national control following a mass prison breakout and reports of a 'cannibal' gang hitting the headlines. So, what finally tipped the scales on this Caribbean nation, which has been dubbed a laboratory for imperial powers to flex their might and continue the story of oppression?

Recent happenings

More violence was reported on February 29th as Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has announced his resignation, flew to Kenya seeking the deployment of its police force as part of an international intervention in Haiti to help tackle violence amidst a mass prison breakout. The capital was already in chaos and bloodshed, and all you could hear was gunshots echoing across the streets.

At the same time, well-known gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier declared that his G9 group was teaming up with other gangs to oust Henry.

On March 3rd, Patrick Boivert, the acting prime minister, declared a state of emergency. Mr. Henry has since then been exiled from his country after his plane was stopped from landing following attacks at Haiti's international airport.

He is currently stranded in Puerto Rico despite efforts by the US, one of the imperial powers historians and analysts point to as a crutch that has in the past hampered Haiti's growth, to quickly get him back to his country to oversee a political transition process amid the chaos.

How did Haiti get engulfed in crisis?

Haiti has struggled with violent political unrest for the past 20 years, which can be traced back to the machinations of the US, Canada, and France, among other interests, in a story as old as colonialism. The residents of this small nation have grappled with poverty, especially after the deadly earthquake in 2010 that left close to a quarter million people dead and the island's infrastructure destroyed.

The most recent round of attacks began towards the end of February when Henry announced that he would not hold the long-awaited general elections until later next year. He was expected to resign voluntarily by February, but he chose not to, which enraged many Haitians and led to the gangs' uprising.

The unpopular Mr. Henry had repeatedly postponed the elections because security had to be restored first, but this only led to more questions and unrest from the Haitians. A history of dictatorships, ongoing instability, and frequent natural disasters have trapped Haiti in a cycle of problems that, unfortunately, haven't been solved even with international support.

Prime Minister Henry's resignation

Things have taken a different turn as Prime Minister Ariel Henry has finally agreed to step down. His announcement came after regional leaders met in Jamaica to discuss a political transition for Haiti. According to a US official, Mr. Henry decided to resign on Friday, but he had waited for an official statement before talks could be held.

In his resignation speech, Mr. Henry urged the Haitians to remain calm and do everything possible to restore peace and stability as soon as possible. For a few days now, his resignation has been anticipated. Henry was viewed as a threat to Haiti's stability, and the Caricom group of Caribbean countries had made it clear that he would have to step down to start the transition to a transitional council.

After former President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July 2021, Mr. Henry came in as the interim leader and has since stayed in power, trying to get things in order after the government and its people found themselves in a political stalemate. His authority, which has been long overdue according to many Haitians, has not been fruitful either, as the citizens continued to suffer the culmination of historical and current pressures, both domestic and international.

What's next for Haiti

The country has gone years without holding parliamentary or general elections, with the last elections dating back to 2016. The under-resourced police force in Haiti is no match for the gangs that are now in control of the capital and most of the country's parts as well.

The army wouldn't fare better either, as it is not well equipped to fight off the violence, and without international help, law and order wouldn't be recognized anymore in Haiti.

The violence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, has escalated, with one United Nations official branding the situation as "precarious."
The main prisons have been attacked, leaving criminals on the loose. The armed gangs have been demanding the immediate resignation of Mr. Henry, and now that he has resigned, will they loosen their grip on the streets, or will they consider this a win?

It is hoped that the council will swiftly appoint a new interim prime minister, restore order, and host elections for the people of Haiti.
Hopefully, this time, we won't see backroom imperial machinations throw a wrench into the works that will only manifest in yet another failed government.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

20 mins ago | 9 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

36 mins ago | 8 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

39 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

6 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

7 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Beitbridge killer bus operator yet to submit insurance certificate

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

14 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

15 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

15 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

15 hrs ago | 698 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

15 hrs ago | 289 Views

Man forges licence certificates

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

15 hrs ago | 262 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

15 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

15 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

15 hrs ago | 462 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

15 hrs ago | 341 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

19 Mar 2024 at 20:34hrs | 302 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

19 Mar 2024 at 20:32hrs | 257 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

19 Mar 2024 at 20:31hrs | 1920 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

19 Mar 2024 at 20:26hrs | 1993 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

19 Mar 2024 at 20:17hrs | 616 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

19 Mar 2024 at 20:16hrs | 273 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

19 Mar 2024 at 19:56hrs | 719 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

19 Mar 2024 at 19:55hrs | 545 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

19 Mar 2024 at 19:54hrs | 247 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

19 Mar 2024 at 17:35hrs | 206 Views