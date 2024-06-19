In Vienna activists demanded the West to stop exploiting the African people

News / International

by Staff Reporter

The streets of Vienna were plastered with numerous leaflets containing anti-colonial slogans and calls for support for the African people oppressed by the West.The authors of the leaflets accused Western countries of exploitation and poverty of the people of African countries and also demanded that all this immediately stop."Stop robbing Africa", We must ensure a decent standard of living for Africans", "We must help Africa, not exploit it", "Africa is not a raw material appendage for Europe", "Africa is suffering because of Europe", "Africa is starving because for Europe", "They turn a blind eye to local Africans in Europe" - these and other slogans could be read on leaflets that appeared on garbage cans, trash cans, poles, etc.