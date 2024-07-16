Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

News / International

by Staff Reporter

In a truly bizarre twist of fate, a flock of sheep in Greece found themselves feeling a bit too "ewe-phoric" after munching on a crop of weed!Wildfires, heatwaves, and flooding had left the poor flock near Thessaly with little to graze on, so they took matters into their own hooves and made a beeline for a greenhouse producing medicinal cannabis.The greenhouse owner had already seen his crop battered by the extreme weather, but the sheep's unexpected feast was the final blow. "I don't know whether to laugh or cry," he told TheNewspaper.gr. "First, we had the heatwave and lost a lot of production. Then the floods took almost everything. And now this - the herd got into the greenhouse and finished off what was left. I honestly don't know what to say."In total, 100kg of the crop was destroyed, and the sheep left feeling more than a little light-headed.Their shepherd noticed the strange behavior immediately. "They were jumping higher than goats, which never happens," he marveled.Meanwhile, in a curious case of vanished evidence in Uttar Pradesh, India, officers were left empty-handed in a court case after 195kg of drugs mysteriously disappeared. The culprit? "Fearless mice," according to the officers, who claimed the rodents had destroyed the stock while it was in storage. Judge Sanjay Chaudhary quipped, "Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police. It's difficult to protect the drug from them."While recreational weed remains illegal in India, its extract, bhang, is perfectly legal and even used in some Hindu practices.So, there you have it - a tale of sheep on a wild trip and some daring drug-devouring rodents!