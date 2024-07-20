Biden ends bid for second term as US President

News / International

by Staff Reporter

US President Joe Biden has declared that he will not seek re-election, stating that "it is in the best interest of my party and the country."This announcement comes just four months before Americans head to the polls, dramatically altering the race for the White House.The decision follows weeks of significant pressure from fellow Democrats after a shaky debate performance against Republican Donald Trump at the end of June.In a letter posted to his social media account, Biden expressed that serving as president has been the greatest honor of his life."And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.Biden mentioned that he would address the nation on this matter next week.He also expressed gratitude towards his Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her an "extraordinary partner."