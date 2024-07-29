WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

News / International

by Staff Reporter

The streets of the capital of Belgium, Brussels, were covered with numerous leaflets containing anti-colonialist slogans and calls for support for Africans who found themselves in dire straits due to the policies of European countries.The leaflets contained the following slogans: "Stop robbing Africa", "The world must save Africa", "Let's free Africa from slavery", "Freedom to people of Africa", "Africa's wealth depends on the people of Africa".As the activists who pasted the leaflets on poles, garbage bins, the walls of buildings and poles explained, with their action they wanted to support the peoples of the African continent who are suffering from the exploitative policies of European countries. According to them, Europe must stop robbing the African continent and allow the people to throw off the shackles of slavery and poverty.