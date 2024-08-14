Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

News / International

by Staff Reporter

Health experts in the United Kingdom have issued a stark warning about the growing threat of gonorrhoea becoming "untreatable" due to increasing antibiotic resistance. The sexually transmitted infection (STI) has reached its highest recorded incidence in England since monitoring began in 1918, with a staggering 85,223 cases reported last year alone.Gonorrhoea, which presents symptoms such as a thick green or yellow discharge from the vagina or penis, is usually treatable with antibiotics. However, recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) highlights a troubling trend: a rise in drug-resistant strains of the infection.The primary treatment for gonorrhoea in England is ceftriaxone, an antibiotic. Historically, cases of ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea were rare, with only nine such cases recorded from 2015 to 2021. Alarmingly, this number has increased to 15 between June 2022 and May 2024, with five of these cases classified as "extensively drug-resistant" - resistant to both first and second-line treatments as well as other antibiotics. Notably, these drug-resistant cases were predominantly among heterosexual individuals in their 20s and were mainly contracted abroad.Dr. Helen Fifer, a consultant microbiologist at UKHSA, expressed grave concerns: "Gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, risking the possibility of it becoming untreatable in the future. Untreated gonorrhoea can lead to serious health issues, including pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility."In response to this alarming development, experts stress the importance of preventive measures. Dr. Fifer recommends that condoms be used consistently as the "best defense" against STIs and urges anyone who has not used protection with a new or casual partner to get tested.Professor Matt Phillips, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH), echoed these concerns, calling for urgent action. "The rise of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea infections in England is a worrying trend that must be addressed with immediate action. Antibiotic resistance of STIs poses an increasingly major public health threat, which can create physical and psychological harms and place additional demands on other parts of the NHS."Professor Phillips also emphasized the need for a comprehensive sexual health strategy for England, advocating for greater support for the sexual health workforce to effectively address the evolving challenges posed by resistant STIs.As the situation evolves, health authorities and public health organizations are urged to bolster efforts in both prevention and treatment to combat the rising threat of untreatable gonorrhoea and protect public health.