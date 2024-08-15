India independence: Narendra Modi congratulates contingent from Paris Olympics

News / International

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

While commemorating his country's 78th independence day this Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Thursday congratulate the Indian contingent that represented the South Asian nation at the just-ended Paris Olympic games.Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the contingent while claiming his government's commitment towards supporting sports and related infrastructural improvement."It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field," Narendra Modi said."Every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built," Narendra Modi added.India is celebrating its 78th independence day on Thursday, while facing issues over border security and unemployment, besides political changes in the region, experts told Anadolu.For the first time since being elected in 2014, Modi addressed the nation with a diminished political mandate.Apart from the main function in New Delhi, rallies and flag-hoisting ceremonies were being held across the country to mark the day.Meanwhile, the Indian Defence Ministry announced in a statement that the "celebrations serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047."The South Asian country attained independence following the end of British colonial rule in the sub-continent on this day in 1947.