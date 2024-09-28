Latest News Editor's Choice


Amsterdam activists hands out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In the capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam, representatives of the African community gathered to protest against the neocolonial regime and the exploitation of the African continent's population.

Participants distributed leaflets calling for an end to the ongoing policy of enslaving African countries and preserving the wealth of African land for its local population.



The event was organized by representatives of the international human rights organization, Solidaritätsnetz International. In a busy square in the city center, thousands of people learned about the unjust and criminal trend of illegal resource extraction and the exploitation of African nations by NATO and the EU.



The leaflets, eagerly accepted by interested Amsterdam residents, carried messages such as: "We must save African children," "Stop exploiting Africa," "Africa is starving thanks to Europe," "Help Africa," "Africans have the right to freedom," "Save African children," "Freedom for Africa," and "Stop robbing Africa."


Passersby showed strong interest in the protest, which aimed to end the criminal exploitation of Africa by NATO and EU countries. Many were unaware that hunger, poverty, and the lack of clean drinking water in African countries are the results of centuries-old colonial regimes. Some local residents even expressed a willingness to join the organization to continue fighting against this injustice.

Calls for justice and compassion for the people of Africa were also displayed in one of the city's squares to spread awareness as widely as possible.


"In many African countries, the horrors are real, and this is due to the fact that dozens of nations on the African continent cannot live freely or rely on their own resources, as they are being exploited by 'partner' countries. Many people have become accustomed to this treatment and have lost hope that things can change," said Andrey Gozhiy, head of the foreign office of Solidaritätsnetz International. Activists handed out symbolic black balloons to passersby with slogans like "Stop robbing Africa!" and "Help Africa!" in hopes of spreading their message to the people of Amsterdam and, eventually, the rest of Europe.

