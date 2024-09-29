News / International
Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced
The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) have announced that wealth advisory firm Frontier Wealth Group has returned as the headline partner for the ZAA Australia Edition set for 12 October in Perth.
The prestigious event, which awards high achievers domiciled in Australia will be held at the Crown Towers, with Perth based Contracts Law Consultant Gilmour Chimbetete being the MC for this year's awards gala dinner, Gilmour has a unique combination of skill as a qualified lawyer and an engineer.
"Last year we made a return to the Australian circuit after a 3-year hiatus since Covid-19 and Frontier Wealth Group took on the noble task of powering the event.
It is corporates like these who give us the wings to embrace all the outstanding achievements by Zimbabweans the world over," said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA founder.
Frontier Wealth Group CEO Stephen Mandigora was enthused by the way preparations have gone so far.
"All modalities are in place and the different stakeholders have touched base with an eye on a night of celebration and ongoing culture of uplifting each other. I was recently in Perth on a business trip and greatly encouraged by the amazing work and possibilities through collaboration," said Mandigora.
ZAA Australia Country Director Method Mukundu called on all stakeholders to come on board and vote for the nominees from different categories.
Voting for the 10 contestable awards is in progress via the www.zimachievers.org website and will run till the 6th of October 2024. The other 10 direct awards will be conferred to deserving recipients decided by select committees.
The ZAA was created to recognize, celebrate and award outstanding achievements and has a presence across all continents.
Frontier Wealth Group specializes in financial planning, mortgage broking and property investments among other diversified wealth creation and management strategies.
The firm is actively involved in community initiatives and returns for the second year running as ZAA's partner to amplify success stories and create a viable platform for networking.
Here is the list of the contestable categories and the nominees
ZAA Australia Edition 2024 - Nominations Shortlist
YOUNG ACHIEVER'S AWARD
Adrian Dzvuke
Kevin Kapeke
Ashely Gore
Naishe Mafunda
Zulu Muhango
Blessing Mudzikitiri
SPORTS, CULTURE AND FASHION PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Nalani Makumbe
Panashe Madanha
Mandlankosi Ndlovu
Tinashe Goto
Pearson Kasawaya Jnr
MEDIA PERSONALITY / MEDIA OUTLET OF THE YEAR
Admire Maitera - The Art of Business Show
Farai Mutasa - The Beat
Harry Taruva - Hericom Media and Marketing
Lucky Ngoshi - In touch with Lucky
IMPACTFUL INFLUENCER AND PEOPLE'S CHOICE
Rutendo Rue Mupedzi
Kimberly Gundani
Alladean Chidukwani
Rumbidzai Mudzengi
Adrian Dzuke
The Mango Twins
ARTIST OF THE YEAR (MUSIC / DRAMA)
Cozzy Kozile
Mucha Lauti
Rumbi Tavaziva & Shangara Jive
Adrian Dzvuke
Sindiso Nkomo(Realm Minister)
Naishe Mafunda
Jossy Jovial
COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR
Wonder Chimonyo
Moira Mudzimwa
Rachael Chitsungo
Gift Paul Maupfu
Tino Ruzive
Brenda Mwanza
COMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR
Black and Cute
Langdentity
LOZA
RedefineSelf
ZIMAA
ZAWA
ZimCatholic Perth
PHILANTHROPIC LEADERSHIP AWARD
Mrs Abigail Nherera
Dr Richardson Mufuriranwa
Pastors Stephen and Unami Magwenzi
Sebastian Mutyambizi
Pastor Emma Dakwa
START-UP / INNOVATOR / ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
Tandadzo Matanda
Ronald ‘Kays' Kawondera
Rumbidzai Mudzengi
Farisai Chatiza Marimbe
Tarisai Shinya
Tatenda Maphosa
BUSINESS ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR
Musa Ventures
Breaking Barriers Disability Service
Prodigy Health Solutions
Tari's Kitchen
Anaka and Co.
Stay-Well Disability Services
Non-Contestable Categories Decided by Select Committees
AWARD FOR EXCELLLENCE IN SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATHS (STEM)
Farai Mutema Remember Samu
AWARD FOR EXCELLLENCE BUSINESS, FINANCE, INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND GOVERNANCE
Evans Mukonza Denis Zimba (AZBC)
MENTAL AND EVERYDAY WELLBEING ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARD
Salome Mbenjele (Moonlight Health and Wellbeing Services)
DISABILITY ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARD
Lonestar Makoni (Breaking Barriers Disability Service)
ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD
Dr Thamsanqa Ncube
FRIEND OF ZIMBABWE AWARD
A/Prof David Mickler
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Nalani Makumbe
CHAIRMAN'S AWARD
Tinashe Kamangira
