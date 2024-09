Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

News / International

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) have announced that wealth advisory firm Frontier Wealth Group has returned as the headline partner for the ZAA Australia Edition set for 12 October in Perth.The prestigious event, which awards high achievers domiciled in Australia will be held at the Crown Towers, with Perth based Contracts Law Consultant Gilmour Chimbetete being the MC for this year's awards gala dinner, Gilmour has a unique combination of skill as a qualified lawyer and an engineer."Last year we made a return to the Australian circuit after a 3-year hiatus since Covid-19 and Frontier Wealth Group took on the noble task of powering the event.It is corporates like these who give us the wings to embrace all the outstanding achievements by Zimbabweans the world over," said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA founder.Frontier Wealth Group CEO Stephen Mandigora was enthused by the way preparations have gone so far."All modalities are in place and the different stakeholders have touched base with an eye on a night of celebration and ongoing culture of uplifting each other. I was recently in Perth on a business trip and greatly encouraged by the amazing work and possibilities through collaboration," said Mandigora.ZAA Australia Country Director Method Mukundu called on all stakeholders to come on board and vote for the nominees from different categories.Voting for the 10 contestable awards is in progress via the www.zimachievers.org website and will run till the 6th of October 2024. The other 10 direct awards will be conferred to deserving recipients decided by select committees.The ZAA was created to recognize, celebrate and award outstanding achievements and has a presence across all continents.Frontier Wealth Group specializes in financial planning, mortgage broking and property investments among other diversified wealth creation and management strategies.The firm is actively involved in community initiatives and returns for the second year running as ZAA's partner to amplify success stories and create a viable platform for networking.Here is the list of the contestable categories and the nomineesZAA Australia Edition 2024 - Nominations ShortlistYOUNG ACHIEVER'S AWARDAdrian DzvukeKevin KapekeAshely GoreNaishe MafundaZulu MuhangoBlessing MudzikitiriSPORTS, CULTURE AND FASHION PERSONALITY OF THE YEARNalani MakumbePanashe MadanhaMandlankosi NdlovuTinashe GotoPearson Kasawaya JnrMEDIA PERSONALITY / MEDIA OUTLET OF THE YEARAdmire Maitera - The Art of Business ShowFarai Mutasa - The BeatHarry Taruva - Hericom Media and MarketingLucky Ngoshi - In touch with LuckyIMPACTFUL INFLUENCER AND PEOPLE'S CHOICERutendo Rue MupedziKimberly GundaniAlladean ChidukwaniRumbidzai MudzengiAdrian DzukeThe Mango TwinsARTIST OF THE YEAR (MUSIC / DRAMA)Cozzy KozileMucha LautiRumbi Tavaziva & Shangara JiveAdrian DzvukeSindiso Nkomo(Realm Minister)Naishe MafundaJossy JovialCOMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEARWonder ChimonyoMoira MudzimwaRachael ChitsungoGift Paul MaupfuTino RuziveBrenda MwanzaCOMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEARBlack and CuteLangdentityLOZARedefineSelfZIMAAZAWAZimCatholic PerthPHILANTHROPIC LEADERSHIP AWARDMrs Abigail NhereraDr Richardson MufuriranwaPastors Stephen and Unami MagwenziSebastian MutyambiziPastor Emma DakwaSTART-UP / INNOVATOR / ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEARTandadzo MatandaRonald ‘Kays' KawonderaRumbidzai MudzengiFarisai Chatiza MarimbeTarisai ShinyaTatenda MaphosaBUSINESS ORGANISATION OF THE YEARMusa VenturesBreaking Barriers Disability ServiceProdigy Health SolutionsTari's KitchenAnaka and Co.Stay-Well Disability ServicesNon-Contestable Categories Decided by Select CommitteesAWARD FOR EXCELLLENCE IN SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATHS (STEM)Farai Mutema Remember SamuAWARD FOR EXCELLLENCE BUSINESS, FINANCE, INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND GOVERNANCEEvans Mukonza Denis Zimba (AZBC)MENTAL AND EVERYDAY WELLBEING ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARDSalome Mbenjele (Moonlight Health and Wellbeing Services)DISABILITY ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARDLonestar Makoni (Breaking Barriers Disability Service)ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARDDr Thamsanqa NcubeFRIEND OF ZIMBABWE AWARDA/Prof David MicklerOUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDNalani MakumbeCHAIRMAN'S AWARDTinashe Kamangira