ZimAchievers Awards South Africa announce 2024 nominees

The stage is set for one of the biggest events on the social calendar with Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa releasing the nominees shortlist for their 9th Awards Dinner Gala.

Socialite and entertainer Madam Boss and Tyfah Guni will host the prestigious event set for the Radisson Blu Hotel in Johannesburg.

The event will be held on the 30th of November, with the cosmopolitan environs of Sandton providing the perfect backdrop to the celebration of Zimbabwe’s high achievers in the Rainbow Nation.

“We are excited to announce the final nominees for this year as we continue to celebrate one another after a year of inspirational and outstanding contributions,” said Rose Guwaza, ZAA SA Director.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate all the nominees, after a strenuous process to come up with the brightest lights, when we are surrounded by so much greatness around us.”

“As we celebrate our success, we look forward to a fine era of authentic and disruptive thought in all our spheres of influence, heading forward.”

The voting platform will open to the public from the 4th to the 18th of November on the ZAA website