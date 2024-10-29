Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimAchievers Awards South Africa announce 2024 nominees

The stage is set for one of the biggest events on the social calendar with Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa releasing the nominees shortlist for their 9th Awards Dinner Gala.

Socialite and entertainer Madam Boss and Tyfah Guni will host the prestigious event set for the Radisson Blu Hotel in Johannesburg.

The event will be held on the 30th of November, with the cosmopolitan environs of Sandton providing the perfect backdrop to the celebration of Zimbabwe’s high achievers in the Rainbow Nation.

“We are excited to announce the final nominees for this year as we continue to celebrate one another after a year of inspirational and outstanding contributions,” said Rose Guwaza, ZAA SA Director.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate all the nominees, after a strenuous process to come up with the brightest lights, when we are surrounded by so much greatness around us.”

“As we celebrate our success, we look forward to a fine era of authentic and disruptive thought in all our spheres of influence, heading forward.”

The voting platform will open to the public from the 4th to the 18th of November on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.org with the Awards Dinner Gala hosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Entrepreneur Shaleen Nullens, popularly known as Ms Shally leads the way with three nominations across the People’s Choice, Outstanding Entertainment and Female Personality categories.

There will also be 2 honorary categories with the Chairman’s Award and Friend of Zimbabwe recognising 14 inductees including DJ Tira, Beks Ndlovu, Natalie Javangwe,Plot Mhako and Chief Charumbira, among others.

9TH Edition ZimAchievers SA Full List of nominees

Business of the Year
Brytech Holdings
Leopard Group
Afrittude Communications
Expression Wines Africa

Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Tinashe Shangwa and John Shangwa
Brian Pawandiwa
Tawanda Forgive Dube
Charles Mandaza
Alois Tatenda Muzeya

Female Entrepreneur of the Year
Beatrice Negonde
Lorraine Tatenda Marira
Dr Tafadzwa Charity Chanyowedza
Ruth Butaumocho
 
Future Leaders
Alois Tatenda Muzeya
Bianca Chenai
Nigel Tawananyasha Mapfumo
Kupakwashe Nigel Javangwe
Victoria Chidarike

Male Personality of the Year
Blessing Munyuki
Joyful Ncube
Mkhululi Chimoio
Titus Gambiza
Moreboys Munetsi
Q Dube

Female Personality of the Year
Erica Ndoro
Melissa Penicela Chisoko
Tsitsi Chawasarira
Ms Shally
Nyasha Melissa Chisoko

Start Up Innovator
Godfrey Mutizwa
Janet Sawari
Nyengeterai Mawere Choto
Lawford Chinjekure

Professional Of The Year
Janice Sambaza
Ralph Mupita
Donovan Chimhandamba
Takudzwa Chalimba
Nga Kugotsi

Outstanding Author
Yvonne Maphosa
Makanaka Mavengere
Joseph Bongani Makhosi
Velempini Ndlovu

Academic Excellence Award
Lindani Ncube
Prof Timothy Dube
Prof Inos Dhau
Tatenda Maphosa
Takudzwa Chalimba

Media Production/Practitioner  of the year
Legion Media
Flickpad Channel
Tafadzwa Hove
The Professional Network Podcast 

Oustanding Entertainment
Chrispen Nyathi
Brand Audacity Africa Group
Kmane
Ms Shally

People's Choice Award
Shelton Chiyangwa
The Nyathi Family
Tracey Ncube
Darryl Nyamz
Valentine Kuzondishaya
Ms Shally

Simba Mhere Media Award
Zoe  Ramushu
Mkhululi Chimoio
Bongani Siziba
Peter Godwin
Peter Ndoro

Community Organisation of the Year
Nobuhle Virgie Foundation
Great Hope Foundation
Watumira Here
Gynae warriors network

Community Champion of the Year
Ngqabutho Mabhena
Lubelihle Nyengwa
Thutsman Dlamini
Thabie Perfect
Veronica Shoniwa

Sports Personality of the Year
Knox Mutizwa
Divine Lunga
Givemore Mudzinganyama

Farmer of the Year
Wisdom Machando
Nomusa Concillia Behane
Manasa Samaita Mapendere
Farai Mtanga


