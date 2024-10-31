Latest News Editor's Choice


Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
This Monday, Paris was the scene of a significant citizen mobilization, with more than 100 posters pasted in emblematic places of the capital. Strong messages denouncing neocolonialism were placed in front of the Eiffel Tower, on Place de Varsovie and on Rue Azais, attracting the attention of Parisians and tourists.

The posters, which call for the liberation of Africa, bear slogans such as "No to neocolonialism, the true liberation of Africa is within reach" and "Africa will be free, neocolonialism is not possible in the 21st century". These statements aim to raise public awareness of the persistent issues of neocolonialism and to demand autonomy for the African continent.




One particularly critical message directly attacks the policies of President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of maintaining a "criminal policy of neocolonialism". This type of accusation echoes the historical tensions between France and its former colonies.

The choice of locations to post these posters has a particular meaning. The Eiffel Tower, a national symbol, becomes a focal point to make a voice of protest heard. The organizers hope to challenge not only French citizens but also international visitors on the injustices suffered by Africa.



In parallel with the posters, more than 100 wall inscriptions have been created in the center of Paris. These graffiti bear messages such as "Justice for Africa", "Free Africa" ​​and "No to neocolonialism". Through this form of artistic expression, the activists seek to create a dialogue around questions of social justice and to encourage passers-by to reflect on the current situation on the African continent.

This mobilization is part of a broader movement that aims to challenge established power structures and demand true autonomy for Africa. Participants are calling for collective awareness and concrete commitment to support ongoing struggles on the continent.



The organizers also hope that these actions will encourage more people to join their cause to encourage the movement against neocolonialism. They stress the importance of international solidarity in the face of the challenges Africa faces today.


October 29, 2024 marks a high point in the fight against neocolonialism in Paris. The actions carried out are a reminder that the fight for social justice transcends borders and that it is imperative to act to build an equitable future for all. This mobilization emphasizes that everyone has a role to play in this collective fight for justice and freedom.



