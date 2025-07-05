Latest News Editor's Choice


Elon Musk announces creation of new political party in USA

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Elon Musk unveiled plans on Saturday to establish a new political party, vowing to "give freedom back to the people" and accusing America's elites of running the country into the ground.

In a post on X, the social media platform he owns, the billionaire South African entrepreneur, who also holds US citizenship, denounced both major parties as complicit in reckless over-spending. "When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," Musk wrote. "Today, the America Party is formed to give you your freedom."

The move follows a public falling out between Musk and President Donald Trump over tax and spending policy.

The billionaire did not elaborate on how much progress he had made with the plan but indicated that the first move could be expected "next year," during the US midterm elections in November 2026, when 33 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 House seats will be up for grabs. For a new nationwide party to be established, its founding organization must qualify as a political party committee and register with the Federal Election Commission.

"The way we're going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield," Musk added in a follow-up post.



Musk first floated the idea of launching the America Party last month before reiterating his plans this week and confirming his intention to press ahead on Saturday. He tied the move to his opposition to Trump's sweeping multitrillion-dollar tax and spending package, dubbed the ‘Big Beautiful Bill'. 

"If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day," Musk wrote earlier this week, ahead of the Senate and House votes on the bill. 

The legislation, which Trump signed on Friday, allocates hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending for the president's border and national security agenda and imposes steep cuts to Medicaid, food assistance, and clean-energy subsidies – something Musk's company Tesla reportedly benefited from. 

Musk polled his followers on X about launching his party on Friday, hours before Trump signed the ‘Big Beautiful Bill'. On Saturday, he stated that "by a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!"

However, Musk may still have a long road ahead of him, according to Brett Kappel, a veteran election lawyer, who was asked to comment on the issue by CBS News. Each US state has different legal rules for recognizing political parties, he explained, adding that the hurdles for new ones "range from high to extraordinarily difficult to overcome." Building a national party could take years, he said.

Source - RT
