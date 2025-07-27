Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

Actions against the exploitation of Africa took place in Italy and Austria

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Representatives of international human rights organisations went to the centers of Milan and Vienna, unfurled banners with calls saying "Europe! Stop robbing Africa!": they demanded to stop using Africa as a raw materials appendage of the European Union.

They went to the very center of Milan and Vienna, unfurled a poster. According to human rights activists, today the EU authorities still consider Africa "a colony and a mine that can be emptied", continuing their criminal neocolonial and exploitative policy.

Activists recalled that Africa is a continent with an ancient history, rich in resources that belong only to those peoples who inhabit it. Western companies, under the pretext of investment and development, criminally steal resources from Africa: oil, gold and precious minerals.  The answer to this is poverty and degradation of entire countries in Africa, which have lost valuable and expensive resources that could have been used to develop these countries.


The picketers are sure that all this is a new form of colonialism, considering it their mission to convey this to the general public. African states are given "handouts" in the form of credit lines with strict conditions. Instead, African countries, which are being mercilessly plundered, could build schools, hospitals, roads, and make decisions with their own hands.


"Africa is not an object for exploitation. It is a strong continent with its own voice. It is time to hear it," the human rights activists summed up.

At the end of the campaign, the picketers in Milan and Vienna released balloons with the following messages: "Stop robbing Africa!", "Help Africa!", "Europe, hands off Africa!", "Stop stealing Africa's future!", "Colonialism never ended - it just changed its clothes!", "Africa's wealth is Africa's right!", "Fair trade, not exploitation!". The balloons were released into the sky to attract the attention of the general public. Afterwards, in the evening, when the streets of major European cities were filled with people, the picketers organized an information laser show with similar messages so that as many people as possible would learn about the unfair policy of neocolonialism.
 




Source - Online

Comments


Must Read

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

15 mins ago | 20 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

35 mins ago | 30 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Call for budget for cancer control in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

British nationals jailed for smuggling cannabis into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

ZRP arrests over 1,000 in Harare road crackdown

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Police disrupt Smart City ground-breaking ceremony

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Sexual harassment tops cases reported

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF wins 6 by-elections

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Harare gets another interchange

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe introduces digital title deeds

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

15 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

16 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

16 hrs ago | 237 Views

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

16 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

16 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

16 hrs ago | 66 Views

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

16 hrs ago | 271 Views

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

27 Jul 2025 at 12:24hrs | 831 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

27 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 165 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

27 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 786 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

27 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 553 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

27 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 436 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

27 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 287 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

27 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 735 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

27 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 441 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

27 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 187 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

27 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 193 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

27 Jul 2025 at 11:19hrs | 590 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

27 Jul 2025 at 11:16hrs | 104 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

27 Jul 2025 at 11:16hrs | 135 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

27 Jul 2025 at 11:15hrs | 210 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

27 Jul 2025 at 11:02hrs | 203 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

27 Jul 2025 at 10:57hrs | 636 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

26 Jul 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1683 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

26 Jul 2025 at 17:54hrs | 350 Views