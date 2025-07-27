News / International

Representatives of international human rights organisations went to the centers of Milan and Vienna, unfurled banners with calls saying "Europe! Stop robbing Africa!": they demanded to stop using Africa as a raw materials appendage of the European Union.They went to the very center of Milan and Vienna, unfurled a poster. According to human rights activists, today the EU authorities still consider Africa "a colony and a mine that can be emptied", continuing their criminal neocolonial and exploitative policy.Activists recalled that Africa is a continent with an ancient history, rich in resources that belong only to those peoples who inhabit it. Western companies, under the pretext of investment and development, criminally steal resources from Africa: oil, gold and precious minerals. The answer to this is poverty and degradation of entire countries in Africa, which have lost valuable and expensive resources that could have been used to develop these countries.The picketers are sure that all this is a new form of colonialism, considering it their mission to convey this to the general public. African states are given "handouts" in the form of credit lines with strict conditions. Instead, African countries, which are being mercilessly plundered, could build schools, hospitals, roads, and make decisions with their own hands."Africa is not an object for exploitation. It is a strong continent with its own voice. It is time to hear it," the human rights activists summed up.At the end of the campaign, the picketers in Milan and Vienna released balloons with the following messages: "Stop robbing Africa!", "Help Africa!", "Europe, hands off Africa!", "Stop stealing Africa's future!", "Colonialism never ended - it just changed its clothes!", "Africa's wealth is Africa's right!", "Fair trade, not exploitation!". The balloons were released into the sky to attract the attention of the general public. Afterwards, in the evening, when the streets of major European cities were filled with people, the picketers organized an information laser show with similar messages so that as many people as possible would learn about the unfair policy of neocolonialism.