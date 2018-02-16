First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

6 hrs ago
Children from children's homes' are here as well. Children living with disabilities are also here including those from St Giles.
Police band providing preliminary entertainment as the guests still trickle in
The foundation comes on the background of consultative and fact finding missions which she embarked on since November last year.
The Foundation will focus on programmes that address the welfare and empowerment of women and children with particular focus on those from underprivileged backgrounds.
Invited guests already taking their seats at the HICC, venue for the launch of the Angel of Hope foundation
At least 4 000 children and 500 dignitaries are expected to attend the launch at a local hotel.
People start trooping in at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC)