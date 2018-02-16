Latest News Editor's Choice


First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

by Staff Reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
HARARE - The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is set to launch her new foundation, Angel of Hope in the capital.

  • 6 hrs ago

    Children from children's homes' are here as well. Children living with disabilities are also here including those from St Giles.

  • 6 hrs ago

    Police band providing preliminary entertainment as the guests still trickle in

  • 6 hrs ago

    The foundation comes on the background of consultative and fact finding missions which she embarked on since November last year.

  • Welfare and empowerment of women and children

    7 hrs ago

    The Foundation will focus on programmes that address the welfare and empowerment of women and children with particular focus on those from underprivileged backgrounds.

  • 7 hrs ago

  • Invited guests taking their seats

    7 hrs ago


    Invited guests already taking their seats at the HICC, venue for the launch of the Angel of Hope foundation

  • 7 hrs ago

    At least 4 000 children and 500 dignitaries are expected to attend the launch at a local hotel.

  • Harare International Conference Centre

    7 hrs ago

    People start trooping in at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC)

Most Popular In 7 Days