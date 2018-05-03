LATEST: Zanu-PF primary poll winners list out

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF yesterday announced the official list of candidates who will contest the forthcoming National Assembly elections on the ruling party's ticket. The results reflect a renewal of the party after several party heavyweights lost out to newcomers.



However, due to logistical challenges which affected the distribution of voting material to remote constituencies, the party managed to announce results from 190 out of the 210 constituencies.



In a statement made at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare last night, the party's national political commissar, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), said results were from at least 90 percent of the constituencies.



"We have results of at least 90 percent of total constituencies for the National Assembly. We have 22 females who made it. There are some constituencies where voting is still to be done, while in other areas polling is in progress, and we will notify the nation as soon as we get the results," said Lt-Gen Rugeje.



